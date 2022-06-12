ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

One man dead after being hit by three cars while crossing Interstate 10

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJZW0_0g8AF5cV00
Road closed due to I-10 crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is dead after a three car crash on Interstate 10 East on Saturday night.

At around 10:08 p.m., an SUV was traveling eastbound on I-10 west of Lane Avenue. At the same time, a pedestrian was running across the eastbound travel lanes and ran directly in front of the SUV. The left front of the car hit the pedestrian man and redirected him into the inside travel lane.

At that time, another SUV was traveling in the inside lane, and the front of the car collided with the man. After being hit by the second SUV, the man was hit a third and final time by a sedan also traveling in the eastbound travel lane.

Florida Highway Patrol pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene and are still working to identify the man and notify family members.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 2

Related
News4Jax.com

FHP: Man dead in crash on State Road 9B at I-95 ramp

The Florida Highway Patrol was sent to investigate a crash Wednesday afternoon on State Road 9B. The crash happened on northbound 9B along the on-ramp to I-95 north. The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to News4JAX that one person was dead at the scene. According to FHP, the truck exited the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Florida Highway Patrol
alachuachronicle.com

Baldwin man arrested after high-speed chase down 39th Avenue in Gainesville

Donald Eugene Whaley, 45, was arrested yesterday afternoon following a high-speed chase down 39th Avenue in Gainesville. Yesterday at about 2:15 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers were alerted that Marion County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a Ford F-250 truck that was stolen in Jacksonville on June 8. An FHP Trooper on I-75 caught up to the vehicle around the 380 mile marker in Alachua County. The trooper reported that the truck was traveling between 90 mph and 100 mph on I-75, using all three lanes and passing on the shoulders. Four FHP cars pursued the truck, which left the interstate at exit 390 onto NW 39th Avenue eastbound. The truck reportedly traveled at speeds between 85 and 90 mph in a 45 mph zone on 39th Avenue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dies trying to cross I-10 after being hit by 3 cars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after he was hit by three cars while trying to run across Interstate 10 on Saturday night. According to FHP, the pedestrian was walking across the eastbound lanes near Lane Avenue around 10 p.m. The man tried to run across the eastbound...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
internewscast.com

Pedestrian dies, hit by three cars in Jacksonville

A pedestrian died in Jacksonville Saturday night after being hit by three cars running across Interstate 10, Florida Highway Patrol said. The pedestrian ran in front of a car on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 west of Lane Avenue. The left front of the car collided with him, throwing him into the inside lane. The front of a second vehicle hit him, and then the vehicle behind him also hit him, FHP said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

One dead, one hospitalized in Clay County boat crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boating incident on Black Creek in Clay County that left one person dead, and another injured. Investigators say on Tuesday a 20-foot vessel with two passengers was traveling westbound on Black Creek when it struck...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Man dead after car crash on South Fletcher Avenue in Nassau County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported a deadly crash early Saturday at 2:35 a.m. on South. Fletcher Avenue in Nassau County. A 67-year-old man was traveling northbound on S. Fletcher Ave just north of Amelia Island Parkway where for unknown reasons, the van crossed the southbound lane of travel and left the roadway traveling into the woods on the west shoulder.
News4Jax.com

Man shot, killed outside apartment complex in Holiday Hill area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man at a Jacksonville apartment complex. Investigators were called to Shore House Apartments on Century 21 Drive -- just south of Atlantic Boulevard -- around 9 p.m. Monday night. Officers said a man was sitting in an SUV when someone walked up and fired several shots.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Highway suspect flees the scene in overnight shooting on J. Turner Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sunday morning at approximately 12:56 a.m. an adult male who had been shot arrived at a hospital in non-life-threatening condition. According to the witnesses who brought the victim to the hospital, the victim was a passenger in a vehicle travelling west on J. Turner Butler Boulevard, near Kernan Boulevard, when an unknown suspect in another vehicle, began shooting at the vehicle the victim was in.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
99K+
Followers
107K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy