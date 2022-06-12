One man dead after being hit by three cars while crossing Interstate 10

Road closed due to I-10 crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is dead after a three car crash on Interstate 10 East on Saturday night.

At around 10:08 p.m., an SUV was traveling eastbound on I-10 west of Lane Avenue. At the same time, a pedestrian was running across the eastbound travel lanes and ran directly in front of the SUV. The left front of the car hit the pedestrian man and redirected him into the inside travel lane.

At that time, another SUV was traveling in the inside lane, and the front of the car collided with the man. After being hit by the second SUV, the man was hit a third and final time by a sedan also traveling in the eastbound travel lane.

Florida Highway Patrol pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene and are still working to identify the man and notify family members.

