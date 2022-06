DENVER (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning weren’t the ones who looked like the two-time defending champions in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night. The Colorado Avalanche, playing for the first time in nine nights, raced to 2-0 and 3-1 leads in the first period by punching pucks past otherworldly goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had allowed just 2.27 goals per game in these playoffs.

