Volunteers distribute fruit and vegetables at the Robert Crown Community Center. The Greater Chicago Food Depository provides the food and Interfaith Action of Evanston provides volunteers at the food giveaway on the second Tuesday of every month. Some 269 people lined up for produce this month, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. “People really need this food,” said Mary Beth Roth, coordinator of the event. “Our numbers are going up every month this year. Inflation is affecting people more and more.” Volunteer Linirose McKeown is in the foreground (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO