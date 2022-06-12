ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

One dead in deadly shooting on Norfolk Blvd.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYaQt_0g8AEW9q00
Norfolk Blvd. Shooting investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one man is dead after a shooting on 9500 Norfolk Blvd.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched and upon arrival, located a man in his late 30s laying dead in the roadway. He appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives are currently working to interview the multiple witnesses at the scene, and a person of interest, a woman in her 40s, has been taken into custody. The relationship between the woman and the victim is still unknown.

Preliminary investigation also revealed that two vehicles were likely involved in the shooting.

JSO assured the community that this death was an isolated, domestic incident and doesn’t pose any threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new information is available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

22 years later: Family of Jacksonville murder victim still has hope

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thursday marks 22-years since Keith Cauley disappeared under suspicious circumstances. The 23-year-old was last seen alive in Northwest Jacksonville. His remains were found in Putnam County a year later. His mother still waits for whomever is responsible for her son’s murder to be held accountable.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO investigating shooting in Holiday Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Holiday Hill area, off Century 21 Drive. A female witness, who did not want to be on camera, says she heard the victim’s family screaming and called 911. The woman, a mother of five, told Action News Jax the victim is kind and polite to everyone and has helped carry groceries into her home many times.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Cars
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Jso
First Coast News

One dead, one hospitalized in Clay County boat crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boating incident on Black Creek in Clay County that left one person dead, and another injured. Investigators say on Tuesday a 20-foot vessel with two passengers was traveling westbound on Black Creek when it struck...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man shot, killed outside apartment complex in Holiday Hill area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man at a Jacksonville apartment complex. Investigators were called to Shore House Apartments on Century 21 Drive -- just south of Atlantic Boulevard -- around 9 p.m. Monday night. Officers said a man was sitting in an SUV when someone walked up and fired several shots.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
News4Jax.com

FHP: Man dead in crash on State Road 9B at I-95 ramp

The Florida Highway Patrol was sent to investigate a crash Wednesday afternoon on State Road 9B. The crash happened on northbound 9B along the on-ramp to I-95 north. The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to News4JAX that one person was dead at the scene. According to FHP, the truck exited the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

3 jump off outbound cargo ship into St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three crew members of the cargo vessel Simba jumped off the outbound ship into the St. Johns River in the Mayport area on Wednesday morning, according to Customs and Border Protection. The Coast Guard originally told News4JAX that two men jumped overboard. Witnesses called 911, reporting...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Woman killed, man critically hurt in crash on Southside Connector

Jacksonville, Fl — It was an awful scene on the Southside Connector just before 1 am today, as a woman was hit and killed and a man sustained critical injuries. Florida Highway Patrol says the woman, identified as a 46-year-old from Jacksonville, had stopped to help the man following a crash. Both were then hit by a third vehicle whose driver failed to see them.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Highway suspect flees the scene in overnight shooting on J. Turner Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sunday morning at approximately 12:56 a.m. an adult male who had been shot arrived at a hospital in non-life-threatening condition. According to the witnesses who brought the victim to the hospital, the victim was a passenger in a vehicle travelling west on J. Turner Butler Boulevard, near Kernan Boulevard, when an unknown suspect in another vehicle, began shooting at the vehicle the victim was in.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

PHOTOS: K9 sniffs out 96 pounds of marijuana hidden in speaker boxes, FHP Jacksonville says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was arrested last week for helping traffic nearly 100 pounds of marijuana through FedEx. On June 9, Florida Highway Patrol Jacksonville says it was notified of a package believed to be a bulk marijuana shipment scheduled to arrive at a FedEx facility. Earlier freight shipments by the same sender had been seized, all of which contained marijuana.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
99K+
Followers
107K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy