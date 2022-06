Effective: 2022-06-15 20:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Northern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds are diminishing across northwest South Dakota and will continue to weaken, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire..

