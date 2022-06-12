ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

WOODLANDS ONLINE WEATHER – Heat Advisory issued for today

By MiCo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX – The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for...

New Lake Conroe cafe aims to help crush hunger in Montgomery County

Mike and Mary Kelton have brought a new all-day café to Lake Conroe with the plan to benefit those in need with their elevated classic dishes including French toast and corn beef hash. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Lake-Conroe-cafe-aims-to-help-crush-hunger-in-17243627.php.
Montgomery County set to start charging cities for services

Montgomery County commissioners this week put cities around the county on notice that they soon will begin charging for services that those cities now receive for free. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-set-to-start-charging-cities-17243365.php.
Montgomery site Chilton-Dean House considered for historical marker

Local organizations are working to get a historical marker for The Chilton-Dean House on College Street in Montgomery. The historic site was approved funding for a historical marker at the Montgomery Economic Development Corp.’s April 18 meeting, and the marker application was approved by the Montgomery County Historical Commission at its May 2 meeting. Larry Foerster, chairman of the Montgomery County Historical Commission, said in an email that the Texas Historical Commission will approve or deny the state marker in August. The home’s owner, Kalee Londeen, said the historical marker will preserve the history of the house—built between 1851-53—in a tangible way the public and its next owners can learn from.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Man killed in I-24 wreck near Exit 1 in Montgomery Co.

Road construction on the Kentucky side of the state line on I-24 was a factor in a fatal accident Tuesday afternoon near Exit 1 in Montgomery County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated and says a tractor trailer driven by 68-year old Carla Barnes of Texas was stopped with traffic on the westbound side due to the construction when she was rear-ended by a car operated by 38-year old Marques Johnson of Nashville.
Join The Breakfast Bag Club

Even with the lunch Meals on Wheels provide 5 days/week, many seniors are still faced with choosing between food and medicine at the end of the month. The Breakfast Bags program, introduced in 2016, provides a second meal to MOW’s most food-insecure seniors in Montgomery County who are unable to leave their homes.
PURSUIT ON I-69 TURNS INTO MANHUNT NEAR SPLENDORA-FREEWAY CLOSED

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are in pursuit of a vehicle on I-69 northbound. The vehicle has struck several vehicles and was seen throwing things out the window. The suspect has crashed the vehicle and jumped out into the woods at…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/pursuit-on-i-69-turns-into-manhunt-near-splendora-freeway-closed/
Houston man shot while fleeing Texas DPS now at Montgomery County Jail

A man hospitalized Monday evening after being shot fleeing a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper while displaying a firearm is now jailed in Montgomery County. Joshua Dean Brown, 33, of Houston, is charged with having a felony warrant and the third-degree felony offense of evading arrest with a vehicle, according to DPS spokesman Sgt. Erik Burse. As of Tuesday morning, Brown was being held at the county jail in Conroe with no bond set, jail records show.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 MAKES ARREST ON ILLEGAL DUMPING

Monday afternoon Constable Hayden received a call from a concerned citizen who was driving down Daw Collins near Old 105. The citizen reported two males in a pickup dumping 18-wheeler tires in the ditch. Constable Hayden sent several units …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-4-makes-arrest-on-illegal-dumping/
Suspect shot after police chase in Montgomery County, DPS says

HOUSTON – A man has been shot after leading a state trooper on a chase through Montgomery County Monday afternoon. According to investigators, a state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on 59 North near Liberty County, but the suspect refused to stop, leading the trooper on a short pursuit.
Making Pop Pop proud! 16-year-old owner of Pop Pop’s Dandy Dog serves up some great tasting fare in Downtown Montgomery

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Nothing beats the love and support of family and friends. Add in some great-tasting food and the support from a local community and people like nationally recognized entertainer and former candidate for Texas governor, Chad Prather, and what you have is a recipe for major fun and success. Sixteen-year-old Jacob Irving is being introduced to business management firsthand with his new food truck company called Pop Pop’s Dandy Dog. Unlike many of his fellow Lake Creek High School student friends, Jacob has ventured into the world of self-employment, self-reliance, and community relations that many older adults have never witnessed. His story is both interesting and inspiring. We sat down with Jacob to learn more about Montgomery’s newest gourmet hot dog food truck.
MONTGOMERY, TX
2 killed in major accident on Eastex Freeway, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities say two people have been pronounced dead after a major crash in Harris County. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the accident involved a truck and a KIA Soul in the 11800 block of the Eastex Freeway. A man and a woman in...

