Our dear mother was called to Heaven on June 10, 2022, just past her 85th birthday. Many knew her as Mrs. Freeman from Pinecrest High School where she taught English and French for 42 years, beginning in 1977. Others knew her as a colleague and a friend. No matter how you knew her, you loved her, appreciated her, and respected her. She was a lady with a caring heart and soul who never missed a moment to enjoy life to the fullest. A calm, gentle, yet direct lady, she always did what was fair and true. She adored her family, friends, students, and most of all, her cats.

SOUTHERN PINES, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO