We’re cranking up the heat in the days to come!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Through late afternoon, we will stay dry and mostly sunny as we warm up into the upper 90s for highs. Heat index values and feels like temperatures once again will be in the triple digits, making for another oppressively hot and humid day overall. A Heat Advisory is in effect area-wide through 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT given the expectation that heat index values will reach the 105-110 degree range. If you have any outdoor plans today, it is extremely important that you drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and wear loose-fitting clothing to prevent getting any heat-related illnesses! A line of showers and storms will push through the region during the late afternoon and evening hours, likely bringing us some relief from the heat. Much like we saw yesterday, some of these storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts the main threat. Other threats these storms could pose include isolated large hail, flash flooding, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. This line should exit the region before midnight.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO