Dothan, AL

We’re cranking up the heat in the days to come!

By Andrew Clarke
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A low-end chance for a shower or two will continue through midnight. After that, we’ll be dry and mild as we only fall into the low and mid 70s. With some clearing expected overnight, areas of patchy fog will likely develop close to...

More heat and storms to contend with today

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Through late afternoon, we will stay dry and mostly sunny as we warm up into the upper 90s for highs. Heat index values and feels like temperatures once again will be in the triple digits, making for another oppressively hot and humid day overall. A Heat Advisory is in effect area-wide through 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT given the expectation that heat index values will reach the 105-110 degree range. If you have any outdoor plans today, it is extremely important that you drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and wear loose-fitting clothing to prevent getting any heat-related illnesses! A line of showers and storms will push through the region during the late afternoon and evening hours, likely bringing us some relief from the heat. Much like we saw yesterday, some of these storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts the main threat. Other threats these storms could pose include isolated large hail, flash flooding, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. This line should exit the region before midnight.
DOTHAN, AL
Low-end rain chances and high-end temperatures

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We could get a couple of storms this evening, but our rain chances are lower than previously thought. Temperatures will stay in the middle 80s and low 90s for the next couple of hours. Thursday will be a much quieter day. Highs will still be...
Another hot, humid, and stormy day tomorrow.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be much drier now that the storms are moving out. Temperatures will be in the low and middle 70s. Wednesday will be another very hot and humid day. Showers and storms will begin during the late afternoon hours. Some of these storms could be severe with 60 mph wind gusts the most likely threat. Temperatures will tank from the middle 90s to the 70s if the storms explode and spread out across the Wiregrass like they did today. A heat advisory is in effect tomorrow from 11 AM – 7 PM for “feels-like” temperatures of 105 – 110 degrees.
DOTHAN, AL
Walk the Dog Forecast for June 15, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Through late afternoon, we will stay dry and mostly sunny as we warm up into the upper 90s for highs. Heat index values and feels like temperatures once again will be in the triple digits, making for another oppressively hot and humid day overall. A Heat Advisory is in effect area-wide through 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT given the expectation that heat index values will reach the 105-110 degree range. If you have any outdoor plans today, it is extremely important that you drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and wear loose-fitting clothing to prevent getting any heat-related illnesses! A line of showers and storms will push through the region during the late afternoon and evening hours, likely bringing us some relief from the heat. Much like we saw yesterday, some of these storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts the main threat.
DOTHAN, AL
Dothan, AL
