Conroe, TX

Hardman wins Conroe City Council Place 3 seat

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all election day votes in for the city of Conroe runoff...

www.mocomotive.com

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County set to start charging cities for services

Montgomery County commissioners this week put cities around the county on notice that they soon will begin charging for services that those cities now receive for free. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-set-to-start-charging-cities-17243365.php.
mocomotive.com

Montgomery site Chilton-Dean House considered for historical marker

Local organizations are working to get a historical marker for The Chilton-Dean House on College Street in Montgomery. The historic site was approved funding for a historical marker at the Montgomery Economic Development Corp.’s April 18 meeting, and the marker application was approved by the Montgomery County Historical Commission at its May 2 meeting. Larry Foerster, chairman of the Montgomery County Historical Commission, said in an email that the Texas Historical Commission will approve or deny the state marker in August. The home’s owner, Kalee Londeen, said the historical marker will preserve the history of the house—built between 1851-53—in a tangible way the public and its next owners can learn from.
MONTGOMERY, TX
mocomotive.com

New Lake Conroe cafe aims to help crush hunger in Montgomery County

Mike and Mary Kelton have brought a new all-day café to Lake Conroe with the plan to benefit those in need with their elevated classic dishes including French toast and corn beef hash. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Lake-Conroe-cafe-aims-to-help-crush-hunger-in-17243627.php.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 MAKES ARREST ON ILLEGAL DUMPING

Monday afternoon Constable Hayden received a call from a concerned citizen who was driving down Daw Collins near Old 105. The citizen reported two males in a pickup dumping 18-wheeler tires in the ditch. Constable Hayden sent several units to the location as there has been a problem with tires being dumped on State and County property. When units arrived they were able to get both males detained. The citizen also provided them with a video of the incident. He told deputies that as soon as the males realized they were being recorded they picked the tires up and put them back in the pickup. Hayden contacted the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and secured charges of illegal dumping. Constable Hayden said he was tired of all the illegal dumping and that they were putting cameras in several locations known as dumping grounds to catch the violators. He is also asking the public to report any incidents of illegal dumping. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioner Mett’s said Montgomery County spends approximately $187.00 a ton to dispose of tires. That averages out to close to $10,000 a year. In addition, they have to be stored until they get a truckload, then loaded and hauled to the tire disposal company in Cleveland. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office filed a Class B Misdemeanor illegal dumping on Wilmer Carrasco Espinal, age 31 who just recently came to the United States from Honduras.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Join The Breakfast Bag Club

Even with the lunch Meals on Wheels provide 5 days/week, many seniors are still faced with choosing between food and medicine at the end of the month. The Breakfast Bags program, introduced in 2016, provides a second meal to MOW’s most food-insecure seniors in Montgomery County who are unable to leave their homes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Making Pop Pop proud! 16-year-old owner of Pop Pop’s Dandy Dog serves up some great tasting fare in Downtown Montgomery

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Nothing beats the love and support of family and friends. Add in some great-tasting food and the support from a local community and people like nationally recognized entertainer and former candidate for Texas governor, Chad Prather, and what you have is a recipe for major fun and success. Sixteen-year-old Jacob Irving is being introduced to business management firsthand with his new food truck company called Pop Pop’s Dandy Dog. Unlike many of his fellow Lake Creek High School student friends, Jacob has ventured into the world of self-employment, self-reliance, and community relations that many older adults have never witnessed. His story is both interesting and inspiring. We sat down with Jacob to learn more about Montgomery’s newest gourmet hot dog food truck.
MONTGOMERY, TX
mocomotive.com

39 ARRESTS IN ONE NIGHT IN EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY-FACTS OF THE ARRESTS

On Thursday MCPR posted a story about all the Montgomery County Constable Precincts in the county converging on East Montgomery County for a TASK Force. After looking at the comments we became aware that most thought this was a ticket-writi…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/39-arrests-in-one-night-in-east-montgomery-county-facts-of-the-arrests/
mocomotive.com

Tamina community plans Juneteenth celebration

This Juneteenth, the historically Black community of Tamina will be observing the holiday by remembering the areas long history. On Saturday at the Sleepy Hollow Multipurpose Building at 9845 Sleepy Hollow Road the community is invited to celebrate Juneteenth with live music, dance performances, a barbecue, snow cones, and a special showing of “The Ground On Which I Stand: A Visual Storytelling Program to Explore Personal Historical Journeys.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

PURSUIT ON I-69 TURNS INTO MANHUNT NEAR SPLENDORA-FREEWAY CLOSED

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are in pursuit of a vehicle on I-69 northbound. The vehicle has struck several vehicles and was seen throwing things out the window. The suspect has crashed the vehicle and jumped out into the woods at…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/pursuit-on-i-69-turns-into-manhunt-near-splendora-freeway-closed/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Suspect shot after police chase in Montgomery County, DPS says

HOUSTON – A man has been shot after leading a state trooper on a chase through Montgomery County Monday afternoon. According to investigators, a state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on 59 North near Liberty County, but the suspect refused to stop, leading the trooper on a short pursuit.
fox26houston.com

Woman in custody fires gun hidden under her dress in Conroe hospital

CONROE, Texas - A 65-year-old woman was arrested after firing a gun she hid under her dress at HCA Conroe. Glendar Jackson was being transported to HCA Conroe for a mental health evaluation and emergency detention order from Harris County. When they got to the hospital, Jackson was secured to...
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DONALD L. BRITE DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Donald L. Brite, were issued on 13thth May, 2022, in Cause No. 22-42794-P, pending in the County Court at Law 2, Montgomery County, Texas, to:. William L. Brite. The residence of such Executor is Montgomery County, Texas. The…
mocomotive.com

60 OFFICERS CONVERGE ON EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY-40 ARRESTS

4 am -Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden invited deputies from other agencies to come to East Montgomery County Wednesday night for a Task Force. Between 7 pm and 2 am. those deputies from Montgomery County Precincts 1,2,3,…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/60-officers-converge-on-east-montgomery-county-40-arrests/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Conroe man among 31 arrested, accused of planning riots near Idaho Pride celebration

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Conroe man was among 31 people who were arrested in Idaho before they were able to riot near a Pride event, according to local authorities. The 31 Patriot Front members were arrested with riot gear after a tipster reported seeing people loading up into a U-Haul like “a little army” at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, police said. Police said they found riot gear, one smoke grenade, shin guards and shields inside the U-Haul after pulling it over near a park where the North Idaho Pride Alliance was holding a Pride in the Park event, Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Man killed in I-24 wreck near Exit 1 in Montgomery Co.

Road construction on the Kentucky side of the state line on I-24 was a factor in a fatal accident Tuesday afternoon near Exit 1 in Montgomery County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated and says a tractor trailer driven by 68-year old Carla Barnes of Texas was stopped with traffic on the westbound side due to the construction when she was rear-ended by a car operated by 38-year old Marques Johnson of Nashville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

