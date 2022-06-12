ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead in Dallas after possible robbery

By CBS DFW Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman in Dallas was killed early Saturday morning in what police believe may have been a robbery.

On June 11, 2022 at about 3:26 a.m., police responded to a shooting call from the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane.

Officers found the victim, an adult woman, had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. She has not been identified pending next of kin notification.

Police said the motive appears to be a robbery, but that the circumstances surrounding the victims are still being investigated and that nobody is in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Philip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or by email at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com .

Crimestoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crimestoppers which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes. If you have information about this offense and wish to remain anonymous, please call 214-373-TIPS, between hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

