National German Chocolate Cake Day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shelter Belt announced on Facebook that they will be closing Tuesday until further notice. “There have been several factors that have led us to this very difficult decision and we want to thank everyone who has supported our restaurant from the beginning. We would also like...
Just last weekend here in Mandan there was plenty going on for everyone - of all ages - including inflatables for sale and real guns. Her name is Susan Beehler, she is retired and has been living in this state her whole life - an intelligent woman who can be labeled a "Jack...or Jacklyn of all trades" - she worked as a wedding photographer to driving a truck" - She's experienced life, and I love that. She is as North Dakotan as you can get, she also enjoys her rights as an American, and by no means is she trying to take anyone's amendments away from there, but she saw something last Saturday here in Mandan that was quite disturbing.
It's a trailer on the outside and...slaughterhouse on the inside. Maybe more like an educational butcher shop on the inside. Currently sponsored by the good folks at Dakota Community bank. You'll find this bad boy sitting on the bank's parking lot on the strip in Mandan. Right by where I...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Summertime means more people are biking, whether for a workout or to get to their destination. Whether it’s a group of kids heading to summer school, a family out for a ride together or a someone cycling to work, it’s important for drivers to keep their eyes peeled for bikers.
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The 29th Annual Buggies and Blues took place Sunday in Mandan, and members of the community turned out to enjoy classic cars and food. For owners of classic cars, it was a golden opportunity to display their hard work. ”Yeah, it makes you feel good,” said...
A bow fisherman from Bismarck has set a new state record. Mitch Estabrook arrowed a 60-pound, 8-ounce buffalo from Heart Butte Reservoir on May 16. It broke the previous record by 3 pounds, taken at Heart Butte Reservoir in 2017 by Derek Larson of Mandan. Buffalo are a native fish...
Mandan Independence Day Celebration: Musical Performances You Can See. The Baymont Inn & Suites posted to their Facebook page that they would be welcoming back The Johnny Holm Band and Brianna Helbling. The musicians will be performing on July 2nd, for The Baymont's Independence Day celebration. Helbling is set to...
Shelter Belt in downtown Bismarck made a post earlier today, that the business will be closed until further notice. No word as to why the owners made the decision, but I'm sure it wasn't an easy one to make. The restaurant had only been in operation for about one year,...
My feeling is that anybody who invests his or her own time and efforts into our community deserves respect. Now I know that some will say "Well they got paid to serve our city", to that I say, of course, you are right, but it's way more than just making a little extra money, it is a matter of devoting your attention fully to attempting to improve Bismarck, in every way you can. Politics is a whirlwind of challenges, and not everyone is built to enter that arena. My involvement with Steve Bakken has been through our radio station here in Mandan, for he has been on the air at US 103.3 and SuperTalk 1270. When I first moved here over two years ago I had no idea he was Bismarck's Mayor. I mean, think about it, when was the last time you actually worked with THE Mayor of an actual city?
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Bringing a sweet and juicy taste of the South right here to North Dakota. The Fruit Club is bringing fresh, sweet fruit from across the country right here to North Dakota. The Fruit Club is a family-owned farm-to-consumer delivery company. The company delivers farm-fresh fruit...
WILTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The number of farmers across the country continues to steadily decline, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. But while some farmers are closing up shop, one North Dakota couple decided to start up their own farm for the first time. Every day from sunrise...
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Two important resources in North Dakota are education and energy, and both are vital to our future. In the Upper Midwest, about two million consumers and businesses use lignite energy, which is a dark brown to black combustible mineral that formed millions of years ago.
Is it another empty Gordman's type building in Bismarck's future?. For the record, two years ago Gordman's parent company Stage Stores filed for bankruptcy. Businesses and individuals bounce back from bankruptcy all the time. Gordman's did not. Now a pretty new building in a pretty great retail location sits empty waiting for its next purpose. Things like that can happen with next to zero local control.
By this time last year, we had already had several 100-plus degree days in Bismarck. That was a sign of things to come as 90 degrees plus heat was the norm for most of the summer last year and lasted well into September. Of course, we were also in the middle of a pretty significant drought that lasted for over two-plus years.
The GYS Track club here in Bismarck is now open for registration. Local track club registrations are now open for all. Local pageant winner visits elementary school students. Bismarck Library and two staff members are being …. There is talk of the Minot Municipal court moving …. Learning the ins...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner is a holiday tradition for many people in Bismarck. Every year, the family decorates their yard on the corner of Kennedy and 22nd Street with thousands of lights. In the summer, they head to the lake. The family bought a cabin at...
BISMARCK, N.D. (Prairie Public Radio) – Law enforcement agencies have seen increased numbers of motorists who flee when officers attempt to stop them. Because of that, the North Dakota Highway Patrol has been participating in special enforcement details in Bismarck, Fargo, and most recently Minot. The patrol uses aircraft, which are outfitted with a camera system that can observe and track targets both visually and in infrared from several miles away.
Scrolling through Facebook over the weekend, you may have seen this unusual post made by the owner of Bismarck's Noodlezip, Marty Lee:. We all have bad days from time to time, but how often do you go back and apologize when you've been rude? -- I'll be honest, there are plenty of times where I haven't been my best self; unless I actually knew the person(s) I was rude to, I'd never track them down and offer a sincere apology.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Secretary of State’s website is projecting that Mike Schmitz has defeated Steve Bakken to become the next Mayor of Bismarck and President of the Bismarck City Commission. Schmitz works as a certified public accountant. He will serve a four-year term.
