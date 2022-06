BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD announced the hiring of Justin Garcia as the new head baseball coach on Monday. Garcia played for the Vikings and graduated from Bryan High School in 2008. He spent the last five years as an assistant at A&M Consolidated. He started his coaching career at Bryan as an assistant from 2014 to 2015. Garcia then was a head coach at Somerville for two seasons before joining Consol’s coaching staff.

BRYAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO