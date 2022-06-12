Is There Life After Hate? This Former Neo-Nazi Says Yes

Hyperprolific author James Patterson has apologized for saying that white men struggle to find opportunities in publishing and entertainment due to “another form of racism.” The 75-year-old writer, speaking in an interview with The Sunday Times published earlier this week, continued, “What’s all that about? Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.” In a short statement published Tuesday to his social media pages, Patterson was contrite. “I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism,” he wrote. “I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers. Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being heard—in literature, in Hollywood, everywhere.” Between 1976 and 2015, according to a New York Times article, Patterson had published more than 114 New York Times bestsellers. He continues to publish multiple books a year, including a recent novel in collaboration with Dolly Parton called Run, Rose, Run. Forbes reported in 2018 that his net worth was estimated at $800 million.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 21 HOURS AGO