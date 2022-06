(WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday due to high ozone levels. There was also one on Tuesday. IDEM is asking everyone to adjust their daily habits by driving less, avoiding mowing your lawn until after 7 p.m., and conserving energy by turning off lights and setting your thermostat to 75 degrees or above.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO