Roanoke Valley motorcycle group rides for charity

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Motorcyclists around Roanoke met up to take a ride for charity on Saturday.

The Roanoke Valley Harley Owners Group went for a 100-mile ride to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network , which includes Carilion Clinic. The ride started at the Roanoke Valley Harley Davidson and ended back at Belmont Park.

Fundraising efforts also included 50/50 tickets, a poker run, and an auction.

The group chose the Children’s Miracle Network because it’s a charity where funds can remain here in the local area.

“The dealership suggested we do the Children’s Miracle Network and we thought that was great because 100% of the funds stay here in the Roanoke Valley through Carilion,” said David Botts with the Roanoke Valley Harley Owners Group.

The Children’s Miracle Network provides lifesaving medical equipment and serves more than 40,000 children and babies each year.

