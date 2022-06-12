ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke Valley motorcycle group rides for charity

By Kylie Kidd
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBOeM_0g8ACcZk00

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Motorcyclists around Roanoke met up to take a ride for charity on Saturday.

The Roanoke Valley Harley Owners Group went for a 100-mile ride to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network , which includes Carilion Clinic. The ride started at the Roanoke Valley Harley Davidson and ended back at Belmont Park.

Fundraising efforts also included 50/50 tickets, a poker run, and an auction.

Sons of American Revolution dedicates memorial to Col. William Preston

The group chose the Children’s Miracle Network because it’s a charity where funds can remain here in the local area.

“The dealership suggested we do the Children’s Miracle Network and we thought that was great because 100% of the funds stay here in the Roanoke Valley through Carilion,” said David Botts with the Roanoke Valley Harley Owners Group.

The Children’s Miracle Network provides lifesaving medical equipment and serves more than 40,000 children and babies each year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFXR

‘Furry Friends’: Roanoke Valley SPCA searching for a home for Semolina

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — ‘Furry Friends’ is back on WFXR News to highlight animal shelters that are filled with adoptable pets around in southwest and central Virginia. On Tuesday, June 14, Denise Hayes — the CEO of the Roanoke Valley SPCA — brought a paw-sitively adorable cat named ‘Semolina‘ to the WFXR News station. According […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Red Cross gets ready for severe weather through shelter simulation

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The American Red Cross is making sure staff members and volunteers in southwest Virginia are prepared for severe weather. With the start of hurricane season, the Red Cross is doing weather disaster training simulations. These exercises are meant to help prepare people for real-life situations when dangerous conditions force families to […]
SALEM, VA
WFXR

Keeping your home cool while sticking to a budget

(WFXR) — People around southwest Virginia are already sweating over inflation costs, but now running their air conditioning all summer could add even more stress, so how do you beat the heat without breaking the bank? As temperatures swell into the 90s in Roanoke County, Beth Shelor says cranking up her AC unit leads to […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Charity, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
Roanoke, VA
Sports
Roanoke, VA
Cars
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Sports
WFXR

Roanoke staple celebrates grand reopening under new ownership

ROANOKE Va. (WFXR) — An old Roanoke staple has a bright new future. You may know it as Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar, but now it’s Gladheart Wine and Brews. Co-owners Philip Hatter and Jayson Anuszkiewicz — who purchased the business back in March — joined Amanda Kenney on “WFXR News at Noon” to discuss what […]
ROANOKE, VA
theroanokestar.com

The Salem Museum Celebrates 30th Anniversary With New Feature Exhibit

After years of dreaming and hard work, the Salem Museum opened in the Williams-Brown House on June 27, 1992. The Museum is celebrating its 30th Anniversary with a new, free feature exhibit that takes a look back at artifacts and stories now preserved in the Museum’s collections. Some favorite—but rarely seen—objects appear in this eclectic display, including:
SALEM, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

Losing the race with old age

For most of my life, luck has ruled. I survived a serious helicopter crash five decades ago, a serious car wreck several years earlier and a motorcycle encounter with a cow in 2012 that doctors felt should have killed me or, at least, left me with serious brain trauma and a lower amputated right leg.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Here’s how you can score a free T-shirt for cleaning up trash along the Roanoke River

ROANOKE, Va. – Taking care of the environment and keeping the Roanoke River clean is the goal of the new Protect the Blueway: Trash for T-Shirt Program. You can show your love for the Roanoke River by picking up a bag of trash on your next river float or greenway walk. Once you clean up any trash that you see, you will receive a free “Protect the Blueway” shirt from Roanoke Mountain Adventures.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roanoke Valley#Motorcycle#Vehicles#Carilion Clinic#American Revolution#Nexstar Media Inc
WSLS

Roanoke John Doe identified, LEAP expansion and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. A press conference will be streamed live on Colorado’s Park County Coroner’s Office Facebook page, where officials plan to identify a John Doe they believe is a Roanoke man. This is in connection to human remains that were found by hikers while hiking off-trail near Hay Creek in Lost Creek Wilderness. The conference is taking place at 10 a.m. in Fairplay, Colorado.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Neighbor's dog accompanied Danville boy who was lost overnight

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A boy who was missing overnight in Pittsylvania County was found early Wednesday, accompanied by his neighbor's dog. Tuesday night, 4-year-old Wyatt, of Danville, wandered from his family’s back porch and was missing for approximately 10 hours. After hours of searching by state agencies...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man rescued from hydraulic lift in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was rescued Wednesday from a stuck hydraulic lift basket in Roanoke County. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was called shortly before noon to the 3000 block of View Avenue, where a man reported he was stuck about 50 feet in the air in the bucket of a bucket truck being used to trim trees in a backyard. Rescue crews found the truck’s hydraulic system had stopped working.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
WSLS

Esther the cow passes away after battle with tetanus

ROANOKE, Va. – We have a sad update on a story we shared with you last week about a cow being cared for by Angels of Assisi. Esther the cow lost her battle with what veterinarians believe was tetanus. Esther was brought to Angels of Assisi by a family...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

6/22: New Blacksburg Police Station Ribbon-cutting

The Town of Blacksburg will officially cut the ribbon on its new, $16 million, state of the art, police station (the William H. Brown Building) on Wednesday, June 22 at 10am. The current 14,000 square foot facility, located at 200 Clay Street, S.W., was built in 1982 to accommodate 25 officers and staff. Since then, the Department has more than tripled in size with no cost-effective options for adding on to the existing building footprint.
BLACKSBURG, VA
theroanokestar.com

Blue Ridge Parkway Projects Near Roanoke Scheduled to Conclude Soon

National Park Service officials have announced that multiple road projects on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke are scheduled to be complete in the coming months. Specifically, the rehabilitation of the Roanoke River Bridge, at Milepost 114.7, is expected to be finished in June; and repairs needed to stabilize slope failures near mileposts 119.7 and 127.9 are expected to conclude by the end of September.
chathamstartribune.com

Gretna resident questions trash fee

Residents pay $41 a ton to take waste to the Pittsylvania County landfill, as well as being charged another $120 a year for a solid waste fee — the latter having doubled in 2018. Gretna resident Jim Hunt wants to know why the county continues to collect a fee...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

New solar power education facility opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Parks and Recreation is celebrating the opening of a new facility Tuesday. They will have a ribbon cutting for the new Solar Power Education Facility Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The facility is inside Ivy Creek Park. It contains an array of features about solar, and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
JamBase

Big Something Details The Big What? 2022 Lineup

Big Something confirmed the 2022 lineup and details for their annual The Big What? festival. The three-day event takes place at Pops Farm in Martinsville, Virginia August 4 – 6. Big Something will deliver 6 sets over the course of the weekend. Also set to perform are Sammy Rae...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFXR

WFXR

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy