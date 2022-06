It's no surprise to anyone, but Jake Atlas is not expected back in All Elite Wrestling. Fightful was told this morning that former NXT talent Jake Atlas was not coming back to AEW. Atlas was injured in his first week in All Elite Wrestling, and initially we were told by AEW higher ups that they were hopeful his injury was not as bad as feared. However, he was sidelined with a torn ACL.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO