After a three-year wait, the 2020 and 2022 classes of the National Teacher’s Hall of Fame will be enshrined in Emporia this week as the hall of fame. Inductees began arriving Monday to Emporia with induction activities scheduled to begin Tuesday with a bus tour of Emporia. Inductees will appear on KVOE’s On Air Chat and Talk of Emporia Wednesday at 10:05 am and 11:06 am respectively before a roundtable webinar at Emporia State’s Visser Hall in the afternoon followed by a dinner and trivia challenge Wednesday evening inside of the Lyon County History Center.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO