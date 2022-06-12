ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

The Gardens at Texas A&M University hosts annual celebration

By Hope Merritt
KBTX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A summer celebration kicked off today at The Gardens at Texas A&M University to celebrate four years of being a campus landmark. The Gardens is not only a living,...

www.kbtx.com

KBTX.com

Juneteenth Freedom Walk celebrated in College Station

The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team. 2022 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame Class to Feature Eight. The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team. Treat...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

GOODWILL MBC AWARDS ‘LADIES OF FAVOR’ SCHOLARSHIPS

Four local students have been awarded scholarships by Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church of Brenham. Jes’Sekah Kimble, Renasjia Gray, Camryn McClain and Kenley Mikolajchak each earned $1,000 scholarships from the Finley Ladies of Favor scholarship fund to pursue their college careers. The scholarship was created by the Women of Goodwill...
BRENHAM, TX
fox44news.com

Aggie Park to open later this summer

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – More tailgating space, a lake for catch-and-release fishing, an amphitheater and a creamery are among the new features awaiting Texas A&M fans when Aggie Park opens on-schedule later this summer. The Aggie Park project will include dedicated media utilities for national broadcasts, permanent...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley celebrates Pride Month with community picnic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -June is Pride Month and it’s a time for the LGBTQ+ community to come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves. It’s also an opportunity to raise awareness of current issues facing the community. Nearly 300 people gathered at the KinderHill Brew Lab in...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley TROUPE brings home wins from competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - That’s a wrap! After a week of hard work at the Theatre Network of Texas’ (TNT) 26th Annual Youth Conference the Brazos Valley TROUPE (BVT) kids were awarded for their performance of “Help Desk.”. They received a special Adjudicator’s Award for Outstanding Achievement...
MOVIES
#Texas A M University
kwhi.com

NEW PRINCIPAL AT SOMERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Somerville ISD has named a new high school principal. The Somerville School Board voted last week to hire Philip Salazar for the position, after accepting the resignation of previous high school principal Derron Robinson. Salazar comes to Somerville as he starts his 18th year in education, which includes over 10...
SOMERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County veterans observe Flag Day by holding a flag retirement ceremony

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Members of the American Legion Post 159 in Bryan held a ceremony to honor Flag Day Tuesday afternoon. Flag Day, June 14, commemorates the date in 1777 when the United States approved the design of the first national flag. The ceremony included the presentation of colors by...
KBTX.com

Training exercise will bring an increase in aircraft activity to BCS on Wednesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from Texas Task Force 1:. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Texas Military Department will partner with Texas A&M Task Force 1, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and numerous other state, federal and military agencies from across Texas and the nation to conduct a large-scale aviation search and rescue exercise (called the 2022 SAREX) in the Brazos Valley.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Fleur at Woodforest in Montgomery under new ownership

Andrea Canales became the new owner of Fleur at Woodforest as of May 1. Fleur is located at 820 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 200, Montgomery, and offers fresh flowers from many different countries. Canales said the flower shop also now offers custom silk arrangements and in-home floral design with having 25 years of experience owning a flower shop and 45 years of design experience. 936-235-2095. www.fleuratwoodforest.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
KBTX.com

Saharan dust plumes haze up the Brazos Valley sky this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As if the heat and humidity weren’t enough this week, a few plumes of Saharan Dust will filter across the state and send a haze into the Brazos Valley sky. While this haze could make for some interesting sunrises & sunsets, we’ll need to monitor...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Navasota police helps to reunite cat with owner

Navasota, Texas (KBTX) - A happy ending for a furry friend. The Navasota Police Department recently reunited Miss Melly with her owner. The cat had been missing since March and was found yesterday. Navasota P.D. and the City of Navasota posted the cat online asking if anyone knew who the cat belonged to. After a short search this feline was able to go back home!
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery site Chilton-Dean House considered for historical marker

Local organizations are working to get a historical marker for The Chilton-Dean House on College Street in Montgomery. The historic site was approved funding for a historical marker at the Montgomery Economic Development Corp.’s April 18 meeting, and the marker application was approved by the Montgomery County Historical Commission at its May 2 meeting. Larry Foerster, chairman of the Montgomery County Historical Commission, said in an email that the Texas Historical Commission will approve or deny the state marker in August. The home’s owner, Kalee Londeen, said the historical marker will preserve the history of the house—built between 1851-53—in a tangible way the public and its next owners can learn from.
MONTGOMERY, TX
kwhi.com

BURN BANS ACTIVE IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES

As hot and dry conditions persist around the area, bans on outdoor burning are starting to pop up. On Monday, Austin and Lee counties enacted burn bans. The two counties join Fayette and Waller counties, who approved burn bans last week, and Colorado County, who instituted a burn ban last month.
COLORADO COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Police Lt. runs the torch to the Special Olympics

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police Lieutenant Jason James was chosen to represent the state of Texas in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the “Flame of Hope” into Opening Ceremonies of local competitions. They also carry it into Special Olympics State, Provincial, National, Regional and World Games. Lt. James has participated in local and statewide torch runs, but this time, was extra special. He flew to Miami, FL, and ran 234 miles from Miami to Orlando, where the 2022 Special Olympics are being held. As he ran, side by side with the Special Olympics athletes, he carried a lit torch.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan-College Station housing market continues to heat up for sellers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As mortgage and interest rates creep up across the county, fewer people can afford to enter the housing market. The number of people taking out mortgages continues to drop. According to new data released by Attom, a property database, and real estate research company, applications for home loans are down 32% from year marking the fastest decline in eight years.

