The Gardens at Texas A&M University hosts annual celebration

Local organizations are working to get a historical marker for The Chilton-Dean House on College Street in Montgomery. The historic site was approved funding for a historical marker at the Montgomery Economic Development Corp.’s April 18 meeting, and the marker application was approved by the Montgomery County Historical Commission at its May 2 meeting. Larry Foerster, chairman of the Montgomery County Historical Commission, said in an email that the Texas Historical Commission will approve or deny the state marker in August. The home’s owner, Kalee Londeen, said the historical marker will preserve the history of the house—built between 1851-53—in a tangible way the public and its next owners can learn from.

MONTGOMERY, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO