Three injured in fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is dead after a fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh Sunday night. Officers responded to the accident in the area of Raleigh Lagrange Road and Hoover Drive on June 12 after 7 p.m. Police say a white 2014 Nissan Maxima struck a Gray 2013 Toyota Corolla as it was attempting to make a […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven neighborhood is on edge after a car slammed into a home off Mill Branch road Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Graceland Cove just before 2 p.m. Neighbors said two people were inside the car. Police said a woman was transported to Regional One and is now listed in stable condition. […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were injured in a crash involving a MATA bus on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the corner of Ellison Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard just after 4 p.m. It’s unclear how severe the injuries are and what led up to the crash.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot at a Shell gas station in Frayser. At approximately 12:45 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at a gas station in the 2700 block of Rangeline Road. When officers arrived, they found two people shot. One person...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured during a shooting in North Memphis on Wednesday. Officers were called out to an area near Woodlawn and T.M. Henderson around 3 a.m. where they located two men shot. The two victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition. MPD confirmed one person has been detained. Their […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire crews were busy Wednesday morning after an apartment complex in Parkway Village was intentionally set on fire. The fire happened at the Camelot Manor Apartments near Getwell and Knight Arnold around 2 a.m. MFD stated no one living at the complex was injured. A MFD fireman suffered a hand injury […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi church evacuated its campuses Wednesday following a threat of a shooting at the church. Brown Missionary Baptist Church, with two campuses in Southaven, said all in-person events were canceled Wednesday. The church said in a statement that all staff members, volunteers, and students who were attending summer camp were safe […]
TIPTON CO, Tenn. (WMC) - There was a car crash on Highway 51 near Jack Bennett Rd in the southbound lane. Deputies, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Emergency Medical Services were called on the scene. There were injuries on scene because medical helicopters were also summoned. If you must travel this...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is on the run after a shooting at a local gas station. The incident happened June 14 at a gas station in the 2100 block of Lamar Avenue. At 3:15 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to a call about shots fired.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that claimed the life of a Batesville man. At about 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, a 2011 Toyota Pickup driven by Cody T. Gaines, 28, of Batesville, was traveling east on Highway 6 when it collided with the rear of a 2017 Mack Dump Truck driven by Jackie W. Daniels, 63, of Water Valley, also traveling east on the highway.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are looking for six men they say broke into an East Memphis jewelry store early Monday morning. Officers responded to a burglar alarm at Mednikow Jewelry on Perkins Road Extended at 2:24 a.m. on June 13. MPD released surveillance...
DUNDEE, Miss. — A man was shot and killed in the back seat of a car after a fight with his sister Monday night, according to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from a motorist Monday night. The person said they were traveling U.S. Highway 61 South in Dundee, and there had been a shooting inside a motor vehicle.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department reports 3,619 thefts from motor vehicles so far this year. During a briefing Wednesday, MPD made it clear that many of the suspected thieves are on the hunt for weapons. Earlier this year, Police Chief CJ Davis became a victim of the same...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died, and three others were injured after being involved in a car accident on Jackson Avenue and Scott Street. Officers responded to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. Four vehicles were involved in the accident. Three people were taken to the hospital for injuries, and another person […]
