Memphis, TN

Three injured in fatal crash

By Myracle Evans
actionnews5.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to an accident just after...

www.actionnews5.com

Related
WREG

Woman dead after fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is dead after a fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh Sunday night. Officers responded to the accident in the area of Raleigh Lagrange Road and Hoover Drive on June 12 after 7 p.m. Police say a white 2014 Nissan Maxima struck a Gray 2013 Toyota Corolla as it was attempting to make a […]
RALEIGH, NC
WREG

Car crashes into Whitehaven home, 1 hurt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven neighborhood is on edge after a car slammed into a home off Mill Branch road Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Graceland Cove just before 2 p.m. Neighbors said two people were inside the car. Police said a woman was transported to Regional One and is now listed in stable condition. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

3 injured in crash involving MATA bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were injured in a crash involving a MATA bus on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the corner of Ellison Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard just after 4 p.m. It’s unclear how severe the injuries are and what led up to the crash.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman injured after car crashes into home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, according to Memphis police, after a crash. The crash happened at the corner of Mill Branch Road and Timothy Drive. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is now listed as stable.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 shot, 1 dead after gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were shot at a Memphis gas station in the early morning hours Wednesday. The shooting happened at a Shell station on Rangeline Road before 1 a.m. Officers found one person who was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. A second victim was rushed...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two hurt in North Memphis shooting; One detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured during a shooting in North Memphis on Wednesday. Officers were called out to an area near Woodlawn and T.M. Henderson around 3 a.m. where they located two men shot. The two victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition. MPD confirmed one person has been detained. Their […]
MEMPHIS, TN
#Memphis Police#Traffic Accident
WREG

Parkway Village apartment complex intentionally set on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire crews were busy Wednesday morning after an apartment complex in Parkway Village was intentionally set on fire. The fire happened at the Camelot Manor Apartments near Getwell and Knight Arnold around 2 a.m. MFD stated no one living at the complex was injured. A MFD fireman suffered a hand injury […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One in custody after caller threatens to ‘shoot up’ Southaven church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi church evacuated its campuses Wednesday following a threat of a shooting at the church. Brown Missionary Baptist Church, with two campuses in Southaven, said all in-person events were canceled Wednesday. The church said in a statement that all staff members, volunteers, and students who were attending summer camp were safe […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Person air lifted from crash in Tipton County

TIPTON CO, Tenn. (WMC) - There was a car crash on Highway 51 near Jack Bennett Rd in the southbound lane. Deputies, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Emergency Medical Services were called on the scene. There were injuries on scene because medical helicopters were also summoned. If you must travel this...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
hottytoddy.com

Batesville Man Killed in Tuesday Wreck

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that claimed the life of a Batesville man. At about 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, a 2011 Toyota Pickup driven by Cody T. Gaines, 28, of Batesville, was traveling east on Highway 6 when it collided with the rear of a 2017 Mack Dump Truck driven by Jackie W. Daniels, 63, of Water Valley, also traveling east on the highway.
BATESVILLE, MS
actionnews5.com

Rash of car break-ins from criminals searching for weapons, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department reports 3,619 thefts from motor vehicles so far this year. During a briefing Wednesday, MPD made it clear that many of the suspected thieves are on the hunt for weapons. Earlier this year, Police Chief CJ Davis became a victim of the same...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, three injured in Jackson Avenue accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died, and three others were injured after being involved in a car accident on Jackson Avenue and Scott Street. Officers responded to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. Four vehicles were involved in the accident. Three people were taken to the hospital for injuries, and another person […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Sister’s dispute with brother led to fatal gunshot

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a motorist just after 11 p.m. Monday regarding a shooting inside of a car. The motorist was traveling on U.S. Highway 61 South in Dundee. Deputies arrived on scene to Javonta Marshall, 27 and his sister....
TUNICA COUNTY, MS

