1 arrested after teen dead, another injured in NC shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after two 17-year-olds were shot and one was killed in Elizabeth City.

The incident happened on Herrington Road near the intersection of Edge Street just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The first victim was sent to the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The second juvenile was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

On Friday, police arrested 18-year-old Sincer Unique McCauley on charges of discharging a weapon into an occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officials say McCauley was taken into custody without incident and is currently at the Albemarle District Jail with no bond. His first court appearance is set for June 13 in Pasquotank County.

Elizabeth City police say they also served a secure custody order for murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury on a juvenile that was also involved in the shooting.

Police say the incident is still an active investigation. Those with information are encouraged to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Tip Line at (252) 390-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.