The Montgomery County Board of Education and MCPS mourn the passing of Mr. Reginald “Reggie” Felton. Elected to the Board in 1994, Mr. Felton served until 2004. He served three terms as president and twice as vice president and sat on many Board committees. His personal and professional commitment to the students and staff of MCPS continues to have a lasting impact. Mr. Felton went on to serve as a member of the Montgomery College Board of Trustees from 2007 to 2015 and on the Board of Directors for the George B. Thomas Learning Academy.

