Dallas, TX

DFW weather: The heatwave continues as temps hit 100 degrees

WFAA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA heat advisory remains in...

www.wfaa.com

CBS DFW

Dangerous heat causes power outages, unlivable conditions for North Texans

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - People across North Texas are speaking out about their experiences enduring dangerous heat after losing power over the weekend. Many of them have questions for Oncor about what happened. "It was 90 something degrees in our house for most of the weekend, so it wasn't livable," said Sheri Browning, a Plano resident.  After experiencing a power outage from Saturday afternoon to Monday, Browning is sharing her frustrations. "Those automated notifications from Oncor kept coming, I would probably say every three hours," Browning said. She said Oncor's alerts said power would be restored in three hours, but it took 36 hours...
PLANO, TX
Larry Lease

Power outages Being Reported Across North Texas As Temps Soar

The surprising Texas heat has caused many power outages across North Texas.Andrey Metelev/Unsplash. High temperatures are putting stress on electrical equipment, leading to power outages across hundreds of homes and businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. More than 100 outages were reported across the DFW area.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Electricity Customers Report Long Outages in North Texas

As temperatures soared into the triple digits this weekend, some Oncor customers dealt with power outages for more than 24 hours. The energy company says the heat is putting additional stress on its equipment. At the Browning residence in Plano, the text messages from Oncor kept coming; but not with...
PLANO, TX
Dallas, TX
papercitymag.com

Fishing and Outdoor Mecca Picks Fort Worth For Its First Flagship Store — Your First Look at Karl’s Fishing

The first ever Karl's Fishing and Outdoors store is opening in Fort Worth's WestBend development. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Something fishy is going on at Fort Worth’s WestBend. Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors is opening its first-ever brick-and-mortar store in the development at 1621 River Run. Created for both novice and seasoned anglers alike, Karl’s Fishing started as a direct-to-consumer digital platform. Now, it is marking a new chapter with the opening of this immersive store.
FORT WORTH, TX
getnews.info

A Rare Pink Pug named Butterball From North Texas Is Making An Appearance On Nov 12 In Dallas

Butterball is among the group of less than 100 rare pink pugs in the world. Pugs are much loved all over the world. They are cute and cuddly, with a unique personality. The pink pugs are another breed of pugs that have been making the news. They are so-called because they have a cream-colored coat instead of the standard fawn or black-colored coat. It is caused by a lack of pigment in their skin, iris, and hair. This is also known as albinism. Pink pugs have beautiful blue eyes.
DALLAS, TX
#Heatwave
fox4news.com

North Texans can find relief from the heat at cooling stations

TEXAS - As temperatures reach the triple digits this weekend, The Salvation Army is ready to help Texans get some relief from the heat. They have activated their heat relief efforts and have select locations operating as cooling stations that will offer hydration, food, and shade. In addition to these...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Brutal North Texas heat leaves 4 in serious, 1 in critical condition

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The heat is on in the Metroplex as people experience triple digit dangerous temperatures.It's not the most ideal temperature for people to be outside, "Hot and clammy," as Bretty Grumbine described it when he visited Trinity Park in Fort Worth. But the steaming temps didn't stop many folks from being outside like Whitney Graves and her son."Just bringing my son to go fishing, get out of the house a little bit," she said. To keep cool, many of those who CBS 11 News spoke with had a plan. "Come out in the evenings honestly, try to do as much stuff...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Central CEO Resigns; Company Plans to Break Ground on High-Speed Rail

Texas Central Railway CEO Carlos Aguilar announced that he will be stepping away from the company seeking to build a high-speed rail line between Dallas and Houston. The announcement was made on Saturday via Aguilar's LinkedIn page. Texas Central Railway, founded in 2013, has promised to build a multi-billion dollar speed railway, similar to the one in Japan, between Dallas and Houston.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Gas Prices in NTX Reach New Record High

DFW (WBAP/KLIF)- DFW hit a new milestone today, but it’s not one that’ll make you smile as gas prices reached a new record high at $4.78 a gallon for regular unleaded. Daniel Armbruster with AAA-Texas that prices will fluctuate across the metroplex as indicted by the cover photo of $4.85 for regular unleaded which was snapped outside the RaceTrac on Midway Road in Carrollton. Armbruster warns that it’s just the tip of the iceberg as gas prices to reach $5.00 a gallon soon.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Reata Asked for Suggestions on a New Home, and You, and Barry Corbin, Delivered

In March, Mike Micallef, president of Reata restaurant, announced that he was exploring alternative locations for his popular downtown dining destination after his Sundance Square Management landlords appeared disinclined to offer a lease renewal. Micallef said this week that nothing has changed with the status of a lease renewal. Radio...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

There's a big new homeowner in North Texas, quite literally

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — North Texas has a big new homeowner, literally. Shaquille O'Neal, the basketball hall of famer and NBA analyst for TNT, has purchased a home in Collin County, his realtor confirmed to WFAA. No, we don't know where, exactly, the 7-footer will be living (or whether...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

