Texas State

What is it? Texas zoo captures 'strange image' of an unidentified creature

WFAA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA chupacabra? A person dressed in a...

www.wfaa.com

98.7 The Bomb

New Truck Stop/Convenience Store Moving Into Amarillo

The look of I-40 coming into Amarillo from the east side is about to look a lot different with all of the new businesses coming into town. A new business is making its way into Amarillo. I spoke with KJ McCann, Digital & Loyalty Marketing Manager for Road Ranger and she told me that they have recently purchased land.
KWTX

Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Fire Department, Randall County Fire Department and Palo Duro Canyon park personnel are currently working multiple rescues in the canyon. This is due to extremely dangerous heat conditions. Officials are asking everyone to avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage and to be sure to stay...
State
Texas State
City
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police working on major crash near Ross Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are working on a major crash near Ross Street. Officers are working the scene and the area will be blocked causing limited access to the area. Amarillo police asks to avoid the area.
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on armed robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in an armed robbery case. Around 10:00 p.m. on May 21, officers were called to a business near SW 10th Avenue and South Georgia Street for an armed robbery. Police say two women...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Man shot 8-year-old boy in the head in Texas road rage incident

AMARILLO, Texas — A man is behind bars and facing charges after police said he shot a young boy in the head in a road rage incident. Officers with the Amarillo Police Department said in a news release that they drove up to what appeared to be an accident just as it occurred. When officers approached, the driver of one truck involved got out and said that his son had been shot by the driver of the other truck.
KFDA

Amarillo authorities asking for help locating a man last seen on Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo authorities need your help locating a man who went missing last Friday. Potter County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Wade Pierce was last seen on June 3. Pierce does not have a job or a vehicle. Officials said the family is concerned because he “just...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Police identify dead man found in north Amarillo Wednesday

Correction: The Amarillo Police Department has updated the age of the man who was found dead. Update (11:16 a.m.) In a news release from the Amarillo Police Department, officials identified the man who was found in north Amarillo early Wednesday morning. According to the release, officers from the Amarillo Police Department were sent to meet […]
NewsBreak
Science
kgncnewsnow.com

Friday Morning Canyon Drive Shooting

An overnight shooting in Amarillo sent two people to the hospital. Officers were called out to the apartment complex at 57th and Canyon Drive at 12:23 a.m. Officers found a large party there and tried to call the people inside with a P.A. but they didn’t get a response.
Mix 94.1

Four Youths Arrested for Armed Robbery in Southlawn Neighborhood

It's a sad day when you have to witness two children being cuffed and taken to jail by police. This is exactly what happened to several youths in Southlawn on Saturday. Amarillo Police were able to confirm that a call came in at 8:32PM on June 11, 2022. The call itself came in as a robbery in the 4400 block of S. Crockett, across from the Accelerate Church. They were also able to confirm that an 11 year-old, 12 year-old, 13 year-old and 16 year-old were booked into the High Plains Youth Center for Robbery.
AMARILLO, TX

