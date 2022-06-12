What is it? Texas zoo captures 'strange image' of an unidentified creature

It's a sad day when you have to witness two children being cuffed and taken to jail by police. This is exactly what happened to several youths in Southlawn on Saturday. Amarillo Police were able to confirm that a call came in at 8:32PM on June 11, 2022. The call itself came in as a robbery in the 4400 block of S. Crockett, across from the Accelerate Church. They were also able to confirm that an 11 year-old, 12 year-old, 13 year-old and 16 year-old were booked into the High Plains Youth Center for Robbery.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO