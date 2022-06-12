Songs by the Brook offers another slate of free concerts for 2022

Phil Eakins is dedicated to his cause. For the past eight years, he’s overseen the free series of concerts collectively known as Songs by the Brook. Other than 2020, when they had to be cancelled due to covid, he’s been the individual responsible for bringing it to fruition for the past eight years.

Eakins, who has worked for the Maryville/Alcoa/Blount Parks and Recreation Department for the past 46 years, is currently the director of the Springbrook Recreation Center, which provides summer camps for children, sports activities for adults and young people and rental facilities for private events. He began as a part-time employee in 1976.

“The satisfaction that the concert series has brought me includes the ability to showcase our beautiful community park and its trails,” Eakins said. “It also allows us to provide award-winning entertainment in this perfect venue setting.”

Eakins said that although there were no funds budgeted for the series at first, he believed it was important enough to pursue the possibilities regardless. Consequently, Eakins is now responsible for contacting the artists, working with Murlins Music on the sound, overseeing the logistics, serving as a liaison for the vendors that operate on site, and, perhaps most importantly, soliciting individual and corporate sponsorships to pay the musicians and underwrite the other costs that are involved. He credits his colleague Missey Wright with helping to coordinate the details and the city of Alcoa for their support.

The funds Eakins are able to raise determine the budget for each concert. This year’s series will include three offerings, with the first show on Aug. 18 and the second on Sept. 1 and the final offering on Sept. 15.

Artists that that appeared in the past include Sam Lewis, RB Morris, Greg Horne, Robinella, Ian Thomas and the Band of Drifters, Pistol Creek Catch of the Day, Jonathan Byrd and the Pick-Up Cowboy, and the Dirty Dougs. Nevertheless, the series has proven so successful, Eakins has found that he’s had to turn artists down, simply because he’s now only able to offer three concerts, rather than the four that were presented prior to the pandemic.

As a result, Eakins said he has to abide by certain parameters when choosing the talent.

“I have to take into consideration what has worked well in the past,” he said. “I have to know my audience and the types of music they prefer. That said, while I never ignore my gut feelings about an artist, I always ask others involved with the series to share their opinions. I listen to a lot of music and read reviews of the artists I’m considering. If possible, I’ll attend of their concerts. That way I can prioritize the choices and provide a variety of artists and music for each concert.”

The process appears to be working. Eakins said the size of the audiences have grown, and that the concerts typically attract between 250 and 300 people. If there’s bad weather, the performances are relocated to the recreation center.

This year’s line-up is as follows:

Aug. 18: Trisha Gene Brady, a Knoxville native who had a seven year run as vocalist/instrumentalist for The Black Lillies, has performed at the Grand Ole Opry stage over thirty times. She’s also played at Bonnaroo, MereleFest, and the CMA Festival and Fan Fair, in addition to participating in five PBS concert specials. She has also been featured in a number of prominent publications, including Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair and The Wall Street Journal.

Jeff Barbra and Sarah Pirkle are a gifted husband/wife singer/songwriter duo that call Blount County home. They’re especially well known for their contributions to the East Tennessee music scene. Sarah herself was recently inducted into the East Tennessee Writer’s Hall of Fame.

Run Katie Run is an acclaimed five piece outfit that calls Atlanta Georgia home. The band is helmed by singer Kate Coleman, who hails from Buffalo, New York. Her unique soulful sound is imbued with an Americana influence, which enhances the band’s unique sound overall.

Sept. 1: The Twangtown Paramours will perform as an acoustic duo, but their new full band album was released to rave reviews and climbed to uppermost runs of the Contemporary Blues charts in both the U.S. and the U.K. They have performed at several prestigious venues, including The World Café in Philadelphia, The Bluebird Café in Nashville and the Two Way Street in Chicago.

Alcoa native Tommie John toured with the award-winning Trop Rock band, Homemade Wine for five years before forming his Tommie John Band. In 2016, the group won the regional competition in the International Blues Challenge and represented the Smoky Mountain Blues Society at the International Blues Challenge held in Memphis. John himself has been a member of the local music scene for over twenty years and typically performs over 200 shows per year with his band or as a solo performer.

Blount County-based band the Drift Boat Cowboys is known for its adept musicianship and immaculate harmonies. Their set list includes songs from Bob Willis, Bob Dylan, Merle Haggard, Van Morrison and many others, making them consistent crowd-pleasers.

Sept. 15: Grizzly Goat first formed in 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Multi-instrumentalists, they feature close-knit harmonies, a contemporary folk/rock sound and a seasoned sound based on an extensive touring regimen.

With his rich soulful vocals, well-crafted songs, roots country and more than a hint of blue-eyed soul, Sam Lewis has collaborated with everyone from Leon Russell to The Wood Brothers. Chris Stapleton dubbed him “a modern Townes Van Zandt.” A superb showman, engaging performer and master of melodic song craft, he has the ability to connect with his audiences and share emotions that his listeners can connect with, even on first encounter. An East Tennessee favorite, he’s achieved worldwide acclaim. His latest album, recorded with British guitarist Martin Harley and East Tennessee bass player Daniel Kimbro, has helped to ensure that his kudos will continue.