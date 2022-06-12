ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual children's fishing derby at Alcoa duck pond reels in 585 pounds

For its 28th year, Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation hosted the Alcoa Duck Pond Fishing Derby for children ages 3 to 15. Rafts of ducks stayed to the middle of the pond on Saturday morning to avoid hooks and bait.

The competition awards trophies and door prizes to winners in five different age categories for biggest fish and heaviest total weight of catches.

Overall, the 307 catches of the day totaled 584.8 pounds. Jameson Payne from the 11 to 12 age group reeled in the biggest catch of the day at 5.4 pounds. Austin Claiborne, ages 13 to 15, had the heaviest bucket by the end of the derby with fish weighing 19.5 pounds all together.

The winners of the youngest age group, 4 and under, was Ranger and Ridge Brown. Ranger Brown caught the biggest fish, 3.7 pounds, and Ridge Brown had the heaviest total weight, 8.7 pounds.

For the 5 to 7 age group, Wyatt Smith hooked the largest fish at 3.8 pounds, and Peyton Thacker caught a total of 15.1 pounds of fish and won most weight.

Brylee Jones won both categories in the 8 to 10 age group, with a total weight of 18.1 pounds for the day.

Aiden Clark won the total weight category for ages 11 to 12, and Sam McCammon caught the biggest fish for ages 13 to 15.

