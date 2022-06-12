ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Blount County school board sets priorities for $6.22 million in capital projects

By By Amy Beth Miller
 4 days ago

The Blount County Board of Education approved a priority listing Thursday, June 9, for spending $6.22 million on capital projects in the next school year, noting the money likely won’t cover everything.

Topping the list for spending under Fund 177 are roof replacements for Heritage Middle School, Fairview Elementary and the William Blount High School Ninth Grade Academy.

Number four is a new secure main entrance for Heritage High School, where currently a visitor buzzed in enters the commons area, which sometimes holds hundreds of students.

Although the list the Facilities Committee ranked last month includes 15 projects, on June 2 the school board approved using $400,000 from the fund balance in its general purpose account, Fund 141, for three athletic projects on the list, as well as replacing the outfield fence on William Blount High School’s baseball field.

Fund 177 comes from a portion of county property tax revenue that is not split with the city school districts and must be spent only on BCS capital projects.

School board member Debbie Sudhoff, who chairs the Facilities Committee, said at the June 9 board meeting that until the projects go out to bid the school district has no idea how many it will be able to complete with the available funding in the fiscal year that begins July 1.

“Given the economy we’re in right now, and how much materials and supplies are costing and how much lead time there is we have no way of knowing what each one of these is going to cost,” Sudhoff said.

“This is our wish list,” she said. “We probably won’t be able to get through the entire list this year.”

When BCS invited bids to renovate the career and technical education building at Heritage High School no one bid, and contractors told the district they wouldn’t be available for that job. The district hopes to rebid that project late this year.

During the Facilities Committee meeting last month HMS Principal Amber Williams had described water flowing down the walls from leaks in the middle school roof and said at times there may be 40 trash cans set out to catch water.

Half a dozen members of the HHS girls soccer team showed up at the school board meeting with parents to urge support for what is now the 10th item on the Fund 177 projects list, new lights for HHS soccer, baseball and softball fields.

That’s on the list after new artificial turf football fields and tracks at HHS and William Blount High School, as well as a covered walkway between the main building at gym at Walland Elementary School.

Walland Principal Kim Sullivan went to the Facilities Committee meeting last month with weather data on how often it typically rains and described students having to sit in wet clothes after walking between the buildings.

During the public comment period at the end of the June 9 school board meeting father Alex Wyss told the school board, “We are the only high school in Blount County and surrounding counties that does not have a lighted soccer field. That’s at least 25 schools.”

The lack of lights limits practice time, game times and the ability to hold tournaments, he explained. “Imagine football games that are only during the day time, baseball games, softball games that are only during the day times,” he said.

Boosters for the HHS girls and boys soccer teams already have raised $25,000 for lights, and Wyss, his daughter Wren and another booster thanked the board for having the project on the list.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
