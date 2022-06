CINCINNATI — Severe storms knocked out power for over 100,000 customers Monday into Tuesday. As of 12 p.m., Duke reported over 79,000 customers were still without power. Sally Thelen with Duke Energy said when working with as many outages as they have had to deal with — the most they've had in a decade — they turn off the estimated restoration time on their website to "get a better understanding" of what areas need.

