Norton County crash claims one life

BERTRAND — It was a rainy morning May 25, and Carson and Lilly Hansen were getting ready to attend vacation Bible school. Carson, 15, made sure his six-year-old sister, Lilly, was safely buckled in the rear passenger-side seat before dashing through the rain to the driver’s seat. Carson fastened his own seatbelt and began the 2 ½ mile drive from his rural Smithfield home to Hope Lutheran Church.

BERTRAND, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO