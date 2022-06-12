Video: Central Florida to gather Sunday to remember lives lost 6 years after Pulse nightclub shooting Sunday marks six years since the Pulse nightclub shooting, the second-deadliest mass shooting our country has seen. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is a solemn one across Central Florida.

Sunday will mark six years since the Pulse nightclub shooting, the second-deadliest mass shooting our country has seen.

A gunman opened fire inside Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016, killing 49 people and injuring 53 others.

People have been stopping by the Pulse Interim Memorial as the six-year marks draws closer, paying their respects to the lives lost.

The onePULSE Foundation will be closing the area off for a vigil with the victims’ families around 2 a.m. Sunday. The memorial will be closed to public so families of the victims can mourn together.

There will also be multiple events Sunday honoring the victims, including the annual 49 Bells Ceremony at First United Methodist Church and the Remembrance Ceremony at the Pulse Interim Memorial at 7 p.m.

