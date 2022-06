Freddie Prinze Jr. Names Former WWE Star He Wants in His New Promotion

While speaking on the Gentleman Villain Podcast, AEW star William Regal disclosed an interesting request made by Vince McMahon when WWE went HD (high definition) in 2008. “Mr. McMahon pulled me to the side and he said ‘Darren (Regal’s real first name), can I talk to you? I want you to be the one, the first one who changes everything as far as facial wise. This HD TV picks up everything in a completely different world than we’re used to. You’re always the one known for pulling faces and big expressions. I want you to take it the other way which is you do it as little as possible and the little nostril flares and glances.’

