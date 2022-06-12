ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Health officials warn of potential rabies exposure in Malibu after bat handled by children

By City News Service
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VsmYt_0g8A3iaA00

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning people in the Los Angeles area about a potential rabies exposure at the Malibu Cafe after a bat was handled by a person or group of people, including children.

"At this time, we do not have any indication that this bat infected anyone with rabies. However, if untreated, rabies is nearly always fatal, so we want people to err on the side of caution," said Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer. "Parents need to ask their children if they noticed or touched any bats while at the facility."

"If anyone suspects they or their child came into contact with any bat, they should immediately be evaluated for possible post-exposure rabies treatment," Davis said.

Bats are the main source of rabies in the county, and 68 rabid bats were found last year in L.A. County , the highest number since testing began in 1961.

Ten rabid bats have been detected so far in 2022, according to L.A. County public health officials.

Officials warned that rabies affects the nervous system of people or animals that contract the virus. It can rapidly cause death due to respiratory failure, but initial symptoms include fever, weakness and headache.

People can also feel tingling sensations, anxiety, agitation, hallucination, abnormal behavior, difficulty swallowing and coma. Animals with rabies may be timid or show aggression or signs of illness.

People who have come into contact with a bat should call their health care provider to be evaluated for rabies or report the exposure to (213) 974-1234.

People without health insurance can contact Public Health for no-cost treatment.

Officials say people should not pick up or care for sick or dead bats, and if they see a dead or ill bat they should contact Public Health or their local animal control agency for removal.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

COVID cases rising in LA County, hospitalizations increasing

With COVID-19 infections continuing to rise in Los Angeles County, and hospitalization numbers increasing over the past several weeks, some local high school students won't be able to attend their graduations. At Torrance High School, Tuesday marked the last day of final exams for graduating seniors. But one senior, named Sophia, had to skip graduation because she tested positive for COVID. "I thought I just had a sore throat because I was screaming at prom and stuff, but I was not that lucky," she told CBSLA. She is one of dozens of students at the high school that has COVID and therefore...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Possible Rabies Exposure At Malibu Café

MALIBU—On Saturday, June 11, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health warned of a potential rabies exposure at Malibu Café at Calamingos Ranch earlier this month on June 4. A group of people were said to have been handling a bat and some people in the group included children.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Malibu, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Malibu, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Santa Clarita Radio

Child Airlifted After Suffering Medical Emergency

A child was airlifted after suffering from a seizure in Canyon Country Tuesday. Around 11-15 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a child suffering from a medical emergency on 17000 Strawberry Pine Court in Canyon Country, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Initial...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
todaynationnews.com

Huang Xinjiang calls on St. Vincent Medical Center Los Angeles City Counselor to resettle the homeless

Los AngelesVincent Medical Center in the city’s Westlake district was sold in 2020 to a wealthy Chinese businessman Patrick Soon-shiong due to poor management. Huang Xinjiang used it as a new crown at that time.epidemic preventionhospital. Later, Los Angeles City Councilor Mitch O’Farrell proposed that the place be used as aRogueThe Shelter and Treatment Center, however, did not receive a statement from Huang Xinjiang, and Aufaruo, who was preparing for the year-end final election, took up the matter again on the 14th, using the site of the hospital as a homeless rehabilitation center. hoping to do.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#Los Angeles Area#Hallucination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
scvnews.com

Potential Rabies Exposure at Malibu Café/Calamigos Ranch

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was notified that a bat was handled by one or more individuals, including a group of children, at the Malibu Café at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Public Health is warning anyone who may have come in contact...
KTLA

L.A. animal shelters face kennel space ‘crisis’

Animal shelters in the city of Los Angeles are running out of kennel space and officials are asking for the public’s help adopting or fostering a pet. “Because more pets are coming into our shelters than getting adopted or fostered each day, our six Centers are running out of available kennels for our canine companions,” […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
raleighnews.net

Major hog butcher leaving California due to new laws

LOS ANGELES, California: After California imposed costly new regulations on pork producers, Smithfield Foods, the largest pork processor in the world, has announced that it will close its Vernon, California plant and reduce its hog herd in the western United States. In its announcement last week the company took note...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
121K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy