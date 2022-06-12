Knights to kangaroos: Lexington Catholic makes state softball title game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The city of Lexington has surpassed 100 thousand COVID-19 cases since March 2020. The health department said it’s seen an uptick in cases. “If you look at where we were even a month ago, we had 90 new cases a day on our seven-day rolling average. And today, we’re at about 150. Unfortunately, this is a sad milestone, but this is no surprise to us here at the County Health Department. We have known over the last couple of weeks as we’ve seen these cases continue to rise that we were going to hit this 100,000 case mark. What we’re hoping is that this is a chance to reinforce to the people watching that this pandemic is not over and in fact, it’s trending back in the wrong direction,” said Kevin Hall, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO