Missing teenager in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing teenager.

Alana Aldridge, 16, was last seen getting into the vehicle pictured below around 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of Hwy 157 in Cullman.

If you have any information, contact investigator Jeff Lawson at 256-735-2716 or the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at 256-734-0342.

