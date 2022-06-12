ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Missing teenager in Cullman County

By AJ Holliday
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing teenager.

Escaped murder suspect captured in Colbert County

Alana Aldridge, 16, was last seen getting into the vehicle pictured below around 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of Hwy 157 in Cullman.

If you have any information, contact investigator Jeff Lawson at 256-735-2716 or the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at 256-734-0342.

