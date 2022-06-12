Teenager missing in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.Missing teenager in Cullman County
Brayden Butler, 17, who may be living with a condition that could affect his judgement, was last seen Saturday wearing a gray hoodie, blue/orange shirt with blue jeans.
Butler is also described as being 5-foot-10, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
He may be traveling in a blue Nissan.
If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-328-9311.
