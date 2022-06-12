ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Larks snap losing streak with win over La Crosse

By Luke Gamble
 4 days ago

The Bismarck Larks entered Saturday on a five game losing streak, but had a favorable opponent at home to try and turn things around.

The Larks defeated the La Crosse Loggers 9-7 in the second of their four game series.

In the Expedition League, the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs extended their win streak to nine games with a walk-off win over Red River 4-3.

