Larks snap losing streak with win over La Crosse
The Bismarck Larks entered Saturday on a five game losing streak, but had a favorable opponent at home to try and turn things around.
The Larks defeated the La Crosse Loggers 9-7 in the second of their four game series.
In the Expedition League, the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs extended their win streak to nine games with a walk-off win over Red River 4-3.
