ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police searching for robbery suspect near Lincoln Heights Shopping Center

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ty8y3_0g8A1STq00

SPOKANE, Wash. — People are asked to stay inside their homes as police search for a robbery suspect near the Lincoln Heights Shopping Center.

Police did not say where the robbery happened but said officers are in the area.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
KHQ Right Now

Spokane man arrested after allegedly stabbing man with 3-foot sword

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in the chest with 3-foot sword last week. According to a report from our partner's at the Spokesman Review, the alleged assault happened in West Central Spokane. The probable cause affidavit said Thomas B. Torngren, AKA...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Robbery#Kxly#Rewritten
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Court records: Smoke bomb, metal poles and detailed plans found during Patriot Front arrests

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Court documents obtained by 4 News Now detail what police confiscated when they arrested 31 members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front in Coeur d’Alene. Thirty-one men from all across the country were arrested in the back of U-Haul van near Coeur d’Alene’s Pride event. Officers found various types of riot gear and found probable...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Pullman and Moscow Walmarts robbed of nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise

SPOKANE Wash. – Two men were arrested for organized retail theft after a routine traffic stop in Pullman on Saturday. In a press release issued on Monday, the Whitman County Sherriff’s Office said that Timothy Redmond, 54, and Walter Pate, 56, were driving just north of Pullman on Saturday when they were pulled over for lane violations by Sgt. Michael Jordan at around 1:00 p.m.
Coeur d'Alene Press

New details emerge about Patriot Front arrests

COEUR d’ALENE — Court documents have revealed new details about the arrest of 31 men who are associated with the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front, including who bailed them out of jail. Records show that Joshua Plotner, of Craigmont, paid more than $2,200 to bail out at...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Big Country News

Dive Teams, Search and Rescue Personnel So Far Unable to Locate Missing 20-Year-Old on Spokane River

SPOKANE - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Marine Enforcement Unit, Emergency Operations Dive Team, and Search and Rescue Team members continue to search for a swimmer who reportedly slipped below the surface of the swift-moving and cold water of the Spokane River on Saturday afternoon. Despite the efforts of multiple agencies and the vast resources utilized this weekend, the swimmer has not been located.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It feels frightening’: Coeur d’Alene community ‘on edge’ following arrests of Patriot Front members

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene community feels anxious knowing that a group of white nationalists walked their streets over the weekend. The Coeur d’Alene Police Department arrested 31 men that were later identified as part of Patriot Front, a white nationalist group. Those 31 men came from 11 different states across the country. Each person was arrested for...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Two dogs die at boarding facility, leaves owners questioning safety standards

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Two dog owners are wanting answers after a pit bull mix attacked the two Yorkie-pom mixes at a boarding center in Spokane Valley. The owner of All-Star Animal Grooming said the attack came out of nowhere, but it happened and now the safety of the boarding facility is being put into question. “She wanted us to put our dogs down to get comfortable with hers and she said everything was set and that was the last time I saw them alive,” James Damico said. “She reassured and guaranteed, that our dogs would be safe,” Christina Damico said. “I can’t imagine how they feel,” Morgan Hann, the owner of All-Star Animal Grooming said. On Friday, the Damico family brought their two Yorkie-pom mixes, Bentley and thor, to All-Star Animal Grooming to be boarded for four days while the family went on a trip. But before the Damico’s could even get where they were going, they got a call from the owner, Morgan Hann. “And I immediately knew something was wrong,” James said. A pit bull mix had broken through a fence around the small dog area, first taking Bentley. “In a matter of a millisecond he picked up Bentley and ran outside with Bentley out the doggy door so I ran after him outside and as soon as I got outside almost to their yard he had gone back through the doggie door,” Hann said. Hann said that’s when the dog grabbed Thor. “I couldn’t move fast enough,” she said. “I mean there are holes in him, his ribs were protruding out, I mean I could see his bone and tissues, oh god it was horrifying,” Christina said. Both Bentley and Thor died soon after and when the Damico’s got back to the facility, what was waiting inside, shocked them. “I went there first, just b-lined it and saw that our dogs were stacked on top of each other in a box,” she said. “We didn’t know what to do. But we didn’t just leave them on a kennel floor we didn’t just leave them out in the rain,” Hann said. The Damico’s say now, they’re just questioning why they brought their pets to a place that couldn’t keep them safe. Hann said she’s been in the dog industry for 18 years and she’s owned this grooming and boarding facility for two. She said nothing like this had ever happened. “Ever. Not even as much as a bite from another dog. Not anything. Not anything,” she said. She said there was no indication at all that this pit bull mix was aggressive. But of course, something did happen and all signs point to the enclosure the small dogs were in. “I had hired contractors to put up a safe fence for the enclosure and it wasn’t up to par,” she said. Now cooperating with SCRAPS and the city, Hann closed down the boarding area to make changes including raising the fence height, double reinforcing the metal fencing, adding more separation kennels, and dividing the areaInto more separate sections. “The people that know me, my clients that know me, they know my love of animals and they know that this is the last place something like that would happen,” she said. “Deep down the very emotional part of me wants her shut down,” Christina said. “She shouldn’t have such a quick chance. She’s trying to get renovations done to improve but the damage has already been done.” The family only wants to prevent this from happening to anyone else. Hann said they aren’t going to allow any pit bull mixes back into the business and the boarding section will be closed until SCRAPS and the city gives their stamp of approval.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Rescue crews unable to locate swimmer swept away by current near Boulder Beach

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who got swept away in the Spokane River near Boulder Beach was not located during a search and rescue attempt this past weekend. Multiple agencies, including search and rescue crews, first responded to the scene Saturday for reports a 20-year-old man was in the river, appeared to be struggling and then was swept away by the current. The Spokane River is currently around 59 degrees and has a runoff of 18,000 cubic feet per second.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy