Friday, June 10: The bowling must have tuckered me out because the five-plus hours I slept were quite restful. After finishing the process of getting ready for the day, I settled in for an extended writing and editing session that included submitting the first installment to RingTV.com, gathering and identifying the photos that were to be included, smoothing out the edges of Part II and getting started on this, Part III of what could become a five-part series.

