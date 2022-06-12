ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners sweep twinbill from Loggers

By Daily Inter Lake
POLSON — Strong pitching in both games helped the Mission Valley Mariners sweep a Class A Legion doubleheader from Libby Saturday, 13-3 and 3-2.

Cole Wadsworth had three hits and Wyatt Wadsworth threw five solid innings for Mission Valley (23-7) in the first game.

In the opener, which ended in the bottom of the fifth under the mercy rule, the Mariners made up a 3-1 deficit with a walk and two singles — Wyatt Wadsworth’s hit drove in his brother to make it 3-3.

The next inning the Mariners tacked on nine runs: Before anyone got out they had seven hits, a walk, a hit batter and a 9-3 lead. With two outs, they hit four more singles — Dawson DuMont, Espn Fisher, Dylan Davis and Ethan McCauley each had two hits in the inning.

Every Mariner got a hit. On the hill Wyatt Wadsworth allowed two hits, six walks and three earned runs. He struck out two.

In the second game, DuMont threw five sharp innings and helped his own cause with an RBI single in the first. In the second inning Xavier Fisher hit an RBI double, and DuMont was intentionally walked to load the bases. Brock Henriksen then scored on a passed ball for a 3-1 Mariners lead that held up.

Libby (4-12) got its runs on an RBI groundout by Aydan Williamson and Rusty Gillespie’s RBI single in the fourth. Aydan Williamson took the tough-luck loss, scattering six hits and five walks in six innings. He struck out three, and just one of his runs allowed was earned.

DuMont allowed four hits, four walks and one earned run in his five innings. He struck out eight. Cole Wadsworth finished up, allowing one hit and two innings. He fanned one.

First game

Loggers 030 00 - 3 2 2

Mariners 129 01 - 13 17 0

Caleb Moeller, Aiden Rose (3), Noah Gillespie (5) and Rusty Gillespie.

Wyatt Wadsworth and Espn Fisher.

LIBBY LOGGERS — Dylan Buckner 1-2, Tripp Zhang 0-2, Caden Williams 0-2, Aydan Williamson 0-3, Cy Williams 0-1, Landon Haddock 0-2, RGillespie 1-2, Moeller 0-0, Raise 0-1.

MISSION VALLEY MARINERS — Xavier Fisher 2-4, Alex Muzquiz 2-3, Dawson DuMont 2-4, EFisher 2-4, Dylan Davis 2-2, Ethan McCauley 2-4, Cole Wadsworth 3-4, Cymian Kauley 1-2, WWadsworth 1-2.

32, Kauley 2, WWadsworth 2, XFisher, CWadsworth.

Second game

Loggers 100 100 0 - 2 5 3

Mariners 120 000 x - 3 6 2

Williamson and RGillespie. DuMont, Cole Wadsworth and Espn Fisher.

LOGGERS — Buckner 1-3, Zhang 1-2, CaWilliams 0-3, Williamson 1-4, Cy Williams 0-2, Haddock 1-2, RGillespie 1-2, Moeller 0-3, Rose 0-3.

MARINERS — XFisher 2-4, Muzquiz 0-3, DuMont 2-3, EFisher 0-4, Davis 0-2, McCauley 0-3, CWadsworth 1-3, Brock Henriksen 1-1, WWadsworth 0-3.

2B — XFisher, DuMont. RBIs — Williamson, RGillespie, XFisher, DuMont.

