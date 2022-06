ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to record-breaking warmth for the first week of June, this month is pushing into record territory. Currently, the first half of the month is sitting with an average temperature above 60 degrees, the warmest first half of June ever recorded in Anchorage. Should this trend continue, it’s possible that both 2019 and 2022 will be the only June months in recorded history with an average temperature during the month above 60 degrees.

