Juneau County, WI

March for our Lives Wisconsin Rally

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large group of community members in Juneau County came together Saturday night to honor Judge John Roemer’s memory in a candlelit vigil. Great Horned Owl found after Baraboo...

doesmyopinionmatter
3d ago

Abby there is no such thing as gun violence. guns are not violent the PERSON wielding the gun is violent. there are already background checks before you can get a gun. most crimes committed by a PERSON who has a gun, that gun was acquired illegally. you will never change our constitutional right to possess a gun.

Brandon R
3d ago

we need a MARCH FOR OUR RIGHTS. people willing to give up there rights aren't Americans and should never be aloud to vote and there citizen striped

Jay Kauffman
3d ago

why aren't people addressing the innocent children that are brutally murdered by abortions

6-16-22 wisconsin election investigator fined daily for contempt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has ordered the investigator hired by Republicans to look into the 2020 election in Wisconsin be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with court orders related to open records requests. In a scathing ruling against investigator Michael Gableman, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington also forwarded the order to the office that hands down disciplinary actions against attorneys and judges in Wisconsin. Gableman could face additional sanctions that include suspension or revocation of his license to practice law. The written order comes after Remington last week found a defiant Gableman to be in contempt after he refused to answer questions in the courtroom after being subpoenaed to appear.
WISCONSIN STATE
Thousands without power in SW Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe storms sweeping across southwestern Wisconsin that triggered reports of tornadoes across the region and spurred up to a half-dozen simultaneous tornado warning have also knocked out power for thousands throughout the evening. The storm has continued to blow across through the middle of the state...
MADISON, WI
How to support Wisconsin farmers for National Dairy Month!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - June is National Dairy Month, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate by supporting local Wisconsin farmers. Wisconsin’s 74th Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes, visited the NBC 15 station Tuesday to share the importance of National Dairy Month in the state, what makes dairy products good for us and some ways to enjoy dairy products this June.
WISCONSIN STATE
Mauston community comes together after storms

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members in Mauston wasted no time in offering a lending hand to storm clean-up Wednesday night. Natasha Hamm and other community members helped pick up scraps at Roman Castle Italian Grill & Bar’s restaurant after its roof ripped off during the storm. “They’ve been...
MAUSTON, WI
Multiple tornado touchdowns reported in parts of Wisconsin; numerous areas see damage

TOMAH, Wis. — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported in parts of Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon as a strong line of thunderstorms moved across the state. Tornado touchdowns were reported near Tomah and Mauston, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse. The agency sent a preliminary team to the Tomah area Wednesday night to survey the damage; more crews will...
TOMAH, WI
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second round of severe storms this week in southern Wisconsin caused damage across the region. The counties of Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green Lake County, Fond du Lac County, Juneau, Adams, Marquette, Sauk, Monroe and Iowa were all under a tornado warning Wednesday afternoon. At one point, six counties were all under the warning at once.
MADISON, WI
Republicans allow Wisconsin PFAS standards to take effect

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Republicans will allow regulations Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration developed to control pollution from a group of chemicals known as PFAS to take effect, a spokesman for the lawmaker who controls the Legislature's rules committee said Monday. The Legislature's Republican-controlled Joint Committee for Review of Administrative...
WISCONSIN STATE
Could sleepy office nix Wisconsin’s pick for president?

After decades of having its powers chipped away by the Legislature, the Wisconsin secretary of state’s office has become largely irrelevant. The office holder’s most important remaining duty is to sit on the state Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, which oversees some state investment funds and land holdings.
WISCONSIN STATE
March for Our Lives – Madison, Wisconsin – June 11, 2022

I can’t believe we still have to protest our nation doing absolutely nothing about gun violence. Several hundred showed up at the Wisconsin capitol building yesterday afternoon to demonstrate against gun violence and our cultural inaction in addressing it – as one of several hundred such March for Our Lives events scheduled across the country.
MADISON, WI
Rally planned to call for veto of conversion therapy ban in La Crosse

UPDATE: Click here for the story covering the rally. Some La Crosse families don’t want city leaders telling them how their kids should be raised. Opponents of a recently-passed ban on conversion therapy in La Crosse have scheduled a mid-afternoon rally at City Hall, starting at 2:30, calling on Mayor Mitch Reynolds to veto the ban before it becomes law at 5 p.m.
LA CROSSE, WI
More heat means more roads buckling, WiDOT warns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Work crews are hitting the highways this week for repairs as reports come in of roads buckling from the extreme heat. At least four instances happened on Tuesday alone in the Madison area, the state’s Department of Transportation reported in a tweet. The agency also noted more reports coming from Columbia and Sauk counties.
MADISON, WI
Michels releases ‘Drain the Madison Swamp’ lobbying reform plan as GOP primary intensifies

MADISON, Wis. — Tim Michels, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor, took a page out of his benefactor’s book, releasing a plan Monday to “drain the Madison swamp.” The plan would change how and when lobbyists can donate to political campaigns and would prevent retiring legislators from immediately becoming lobbyists. “That’s a lot of campaigning that’s happening right now, without...
MADISON, WI
Oneida Man Exonerated After 17 Years in Wisconsin Prison

MILWAUKEE - A citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin who spent nearly 18 years in prison for a murder he did not commit was finally exonerated of the crime in May. Danny Wilber, now 43, was arrested on February 20, 2004 and charged with the fatal shooting of David Diaz on January 31, 2004 at a house party in Milwaukee. Convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, he was sentenced to life in prison, with eligibility for release under extended supervision after 40 years, by Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Mary Kuhnmuench in February 2005.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Children’s Wisconsin ranked among best children’s hospitals

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. News & World Report ranked Children’s Wisconsin in eight specialties and as #1 in Wisconsin in a report released Tuesday. As part of the new 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital rankings, Children’s Wisconsin was ranked as one of the top children’s hospitals in the nation.
Wisconsin DOT holds public hearing on proposed I-94 project

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As any driver will tell you, it's a busy stretch of freeway in the Milwaukee area -- I-94 from the Marquette Interchange to the Zoo Interchange. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is considering a massive overhaul of the entire section of freeway and wants your input.
MILWAUKEE, WI

