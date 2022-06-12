March for our Lives Wisconsin Rally
A large group of community members in Juneau County came together Saturday night to honor Judge John Roemer’s memory in a candlelit vigil. Great Horned Owl found after Baraboo...www.nbc15.com
A large group of community members in Juneau County came together Saturday night to honor Judge John Roemer’s memory in a candlelit vigil. Great Horned Owl found after Baraboo...www.nbc15.com
Abby there is no such thing as gun violence. guns are not violent the PERSON wielding the gun is violent. there are already background checks before you can get a gun. most crimes committed by a PERSON who has a gun, that gun was acquired illegally. you will never change our constitutional right to possess a gun.
we need a MARCH FOR OUR RIGHTS. people willing to give up there rights aren't Americans and should never be aloud to vote and there citizen striped
why aren't people addressing the innocent children that are brutally murdered by abortions
Comments / 49