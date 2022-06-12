Dry Prong High school Graduating class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish School Board has approved a Joint Service Agreement with the Allen Parish Sherriff’s Office to provide four School Resource Officers to Allen Parish schools. APSO is overseeing the hiring of the officers. The four selections will be based on experience and...
Delta Sigma Theta Chapter Iota Mu is first Black sorority on Northwestern campus. A Simply Golden Celebration was May 21-22 marking the 50th anniversary of the Iota Mu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority at Northwestern State in 1972, the first Greek Black sorority chartered on the predominately white campus. Chapter members and alumnae traveled from across the nation for the grand celebration representing five decades (1972-2022) of sisterhood, scholarship, service and social action.
The first-ever Mamou PRIDE Festival will be held this weekend at the Hotel Cazan. The event starts on June 17 at 2 p.m. and lasts until June 18 at 10 p.m. It kicks off with Mamou Pride's Friday Night at Fred's Lounge, hosted by Misti Gaither and featuring a performance by singer/songwriter Zach Cox.
La. delegation urges action for FCC Oakdale for BOP to address staffing shortages, retention. All members of the Louisiana Congressional Delegation signed a letter urging the Bureau of Prisons to address staffing shortages and roles at the Oakdale Federal Correction Complex in Allen Parish. Alexandria man pleads ‘not guilty’ to...
Woodworth man accused of indecent behavior with juveniles granted bond reduction. A Rapides Parish judge has ruled on several matters regarding the bond for Jacob Michot, a Woodworth man accused of sexual assault and rape for incidents alleged to have happened last year. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. On the...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - LSUA will host its annual Juneteenth celebration on-campus this Thursday, 16 June, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Brumfield-Caffey Annex. The Central Louisiana community is invited to join us in this special commemoration of our nation’s past and celebration of our future. Juneteenth is...
ALEXANDRIA, La. - RoyOMartin celebrates 12 recent high school graduates who have successfully completed its WoodWorks certification program and are officially signing on as RoyOMartin team members. Currently offered in 15 Central Louisiana and four east Texas high schools, WoodWorks is a custom-designed curriculum that covers topics such as applied...
Teammates, coaches, friends and family gathered at the Ward 10 Complex in Ball to remember the life of five-year-old Rilee McGraw, who tragically lost her life on June 5 during an accident in Texas. Alexandria man pleads ‘not guilty’ to May 2021 hit and run on Horseshoe Drive.
Gun violence has become a looming threat to communities across the country, and many violent incidents now involve attacks on multiple people. The recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas and a rash of gun violence elsewhere have highlighted the need for law enforcement to plan for the possibility of future attacks. Capt. Jesse Taitano of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) is quick to point out the NPSO has been preparing for the possibility of an attack for years. “Making our schools go from soft targets to hard targets, that’s really the goal.” he says.
Tyler is tracking another air quality alert for the Alexandria and Pineville areas and your latest forecast on this Wednesday morning. Alexandria City Council votes to...
On the evening of Sunday, June, 12, the bathrooms at the soccer fields at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria were vandalized. One hundred and fifty American flags fly in formation at the Pineville Riverfront at the “Central Louisiana Field of Honor” in recognition of Flag Day.
Woodworth man accused of indecent behavior with juveniles granted bond reduction. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A Rapides Parish judge has ruled on several matters regarding...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile serving a life sentence for multiple felonies escaped from custody for the third time. He went missing from a facility in Avoyelles Parish Monday. Anthony Mandigo was transported to a medical facility from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie for treatment for...
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Tyler Johnson is a six-foot-seven giant that plays left tackle for Natchitoches Central. Tyler started off as a basketball player at the school, and one day he had a change of heart when Head Coach James Wilkerson convinced him to give football a try. “I saw...
Alexandria City Council votes to allow for multiple ambulance services to operate in the city. Updated: 56 minutes ago. |. After nearly four months of debate...
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Due to hot and dry conditions, LaSalle Parish will be under a burn ban effective immediately. The Jena Fire Department announced the ban on Facebook on June 13, 2022. Once conditions improve, the ban will be lifted. Burn ban or not, a fire should never...
I would like to inform the voters of Natchitoches Parish School Board District 7 that I will not be seeking re-election in this fall’s Election. Qualifying starts as early as next month. It has truly been an honor to serve you and your children for the past two terms. I know in my heart that God will place someone there to pick up exactly where we left off and continue moving things in a forward manner. I would like to personally thank all of the board members, present and past that I have had the honor to work with. They are some pretty amazing people who are dedicated to Public Education. I also would like to thank all of the faculty and staff of Natchitoches Parish School Board for their amazing work. Thank you to all of the Central Office staff for all of their hard work. They are truly dedicated to their work and always put the children first no matter the cost. It’s been a great honor to work side by side with Rev. Steve Harris. Together I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot and there is still more work to be done.
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Lady Demons are getting a big addition to their roster for the upcoming season as former LSUA guard Kelsey Thaxton announced she is transferring to NSU. The senior guard posted on Twitter she would be finishing her final season with the Lady Demons.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to a Facebook post on the Alexandria Parks & Recreation page, the restroom at the soccer field at Johnny Downs Sports Complex was vandalized on Sunday. The post said that the debris has since been cleaned and the restroom is open for use once again....
TIOGA, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians did not have the season that they wanted last year, winning only three games. Tioga had a lot of underclassmen that just were not ready. Now, they have a huge class of juniors coming back. Head Coach Kevin Cook said that things will...
