Dry Prong High school Graduating class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion

I would like to inform the voters of Natchitoches Parish School Board District 7 that I will not be seeking re-election in this fall’s Election. Qualifying starts as early as next month. It has truly been an honor to serve you and your children for the past two terms. I know in my heart that God will place someone there to pick up exactly where we left off and continue moving things in a forward manner. I would like to personally thank all of the board members, present and past that I have had the honor to work with. They are some pretty amazing people who are dedicated to Public Education. I also would like to thank all of the faculty and staff of Natchitoches Parish School Board for their amazing work. Thank you to all of the Central Office staff for all of their hard work. They are truly dedicated to their work and always put the children first no matter the cost. It’s been a great honor to work side by side with Rev. Steve Harris. Together I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot and there is still more work to be done.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO