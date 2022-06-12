ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

SF Thunder fall against Duluth 3-2

By Tanner Castora
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zx85k_0g89zUBP00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Thunder taking on Duluth The Thunder began the season with three straight draws, followed that up with 2 losses and then another draw this past Wednesday against Dakota Fusion out of Fargo. So they were in search of their first win of the season tonight and goalie Ezekiel Foltz was a busy man. Most of this first half was played on the Duluth side of the field but Foltz kept them off the board.

The Thunder did threaten a few times, they had a couple moments where they were opportunities but were unable to capitalize and that would end up coasting them. Both teams would put in goals in the second half but its Duluth who comes out on top by a final of 3-2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND

Railcats rally past Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Canaries returned home for the first of a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore Railcats. Despite taking an early 5-2 lead, Sioux Falls would fall to Gary SouthShore 8-5. Gary SouthShore got the scoring started in the top of the 1st as Michael Cruz’s single scored Michael Woodworth to […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sioux Falls Thunder#Duluth The Thunder#Dakota Fusion#Nexstar Media Inc
KELOLAND

I-90 racing highlights

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – At the I-90 Speedway in Hartford, we begin in the 360 Sprint cars race where Javen Osterman of Courtland, Minnesota would go for a wild ride. He would be okay, but his night was over. In the B-Mod feature, we hear a familiar name as Miah Christianson earns another win this […]
HARTFORD, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

Ed McCaffrey leaning on parenthood when working with youth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sanford Legends for kids event continued at Augustana University with Former NFL standout and Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey in attendance. “Football is the greatest team sport in the world, I know a lot of football coaches say that but you got people from all different walks of life. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Clutch play earns Canton’s Olivia Sorlie Class ‘A’ Crown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – “We didn’t sleep last night, we’ll tell you that. There was no sleep in our house,” OJ Sorlie said. Canton’s Olivia Sorlie came into the final day of the girls Class A State championship with a 4 stroke lead. “You know, having the lead it’s like extra pressure on you […]
CANTON, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy