PHOENIX -- Arizonans have no legal right to know the names of jurors who are deciding criminal cases. The state Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected arguments by the publisher of the Cochise County Record that there is a First Amendment right of the public to know not only who is sitting on the panel but even those being considered to serve. David Morgan, supported by The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, argued that the names of jurors and even prospective jurors have historically been open to the press and the general public.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO