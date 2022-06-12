Beat the heat, conserve water and save money

DENVER ( KDVR ) — With Denver tying a record high on Saturday , you may be concerned about your yard during this heat wave.

Almost everyone is spending more money due to inflation and high gas prices , so saving every dollar really matters.

FOX31 told you about some xeriscaping options , but for those who are old-fashioned and water their grass and plants, we spoke to Denver Water about things you can do to save.

The easiest thing you can do is adjust the schedule of when you water your lawn.

Denver Water suggests watering no more than three days a week and not water between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“Heck if you’re even watering at 9 a.m. sometimes that’s too late in the day,” said Todd Hartman, with Denver Water. “Set your sprinkler to go off in the dark then you’re not going to lose that water to evaporation and heat.”

Also, keep an eye on your Pinpoint Weather forecast .

“Be engaged with your sprinkler system because it’s really wasteful you know there are three days a week of watering when you get it if one of your days falls on a big rain day then skip it,” said Hartman.

Learn about rebate programs where you can get reimbursed for efficient sprinkler heads.

“You can get some sprinkler heads through our rebates that are sort of slower and the way they disperse the water. And what that really means is the water has more time to soak into the ground. So you’re losing less to wind and evaporation,” said Hartman.

He also said these tips can help you save water inside too:

Denver gets about 50% of its water from the Western Slope and Hartman said this will help preserve our beautiful state.

“Everything you do to be thoughtful about what your water use here hasn’t really impacted over there,” Hartman said.

Denver Water said you can mow a little because keeping your grass at about 2.5 to 3 inches high can help it retain water.

Also getting your system tuned up can help make sure you’re not losing efficiency by watering the sidewalk.

To learn more about tips on how to conserve water during hot, dry days check out Denver Water’s website .

