Linton's historic baseball season ends with tough loss at semi-state

The Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association named Terre Haute South freshman Sarah Rowe Second Team All-State for singles. Rowe went 17-8 and advanced to the Final Four of the IHSAA singles tournament.
Sullivan junior Hanna Burkhart was named Second Team All-State by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association. Burkhart went 22-1 this year, setting a new school record for most wins by a number one singles player at Sullivan.
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Community Schools has permanently discontinued a pregame routine that has been held at high school basketball games. It comes after video of the ceremony went viral and the Delaware Tribe called on the school to stop. (Note: The video attached is an earlier 13News story...
Indiana men’s basketball officially announced its incoming freshman class on June 9 in a new number reveal video. The roster includes four scholarship players — five-star recruit Malik Reneau and four-star recruits Jalen Hood-Schifino, Kaleb Banks and CJ Gunn. Reneau, Hood-Schifino and Banks ended the year in the...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Special Olympics Indiana will host its Summer Games in Terre Haute this weekend, but hundreds of volunteers are still wanted to help make it a smooth event. More than 2,000 athletes will be in town to compete at events at Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman...
Did you ever have to read “Great Expectations” in school?. You know, that book with the dude named pip and then nothing goes right for him and very little of it makes sense to a class of modern teenagers? If so, I’m sorry. If not, lucky you!
JUDAH – The southbound lanes of State Road 37 are now open. Southbound traffic on State Road 37 was delayed due to an accident involving a semi-tractor-trailer. The southbound lanes are blocked by the semi, with traffic stretching to the Lawrence County and Monroe County lines. Be sure to...
( Cincinnati ) - Tuesday is the start of a heatwave in the Tri-State, and thousands of people in the Cincinnati area are heading into it with no electricity. Storms that rolled through Monday evening led to widespread power outages in the region. As of Tuesday morning, some 84,000 Duke Energy customers were blacked out. "It's definetly widespread. We haven't seen these outages, really, at this number in about ten years," said Sally Thelen with Duke Energy.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - While it may be a little bit cooler standing in the shade, the rest of Fowler Park is scorching, but that is not stopping one family from making the best of their camping experience. While temperatures are at record highs, Becky Lilge and her stepson...
School is out and there is no better time to pack up the kids and head out for a weekend getaway. Indianapolis’ central location puts us smack-dab in the middle of the action when it comes to family-friendly destinations. Here are just a few of our favorites:. Places in...
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Old Highway 41 is now open in north Knox County. The Indiana Department of Transportation was working to fix a sinkhole at the intersection of Highway 41. It opened up near the Purdue Extension office last week. Crews replaced a pipe underneath the road to...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 82,000 Duke Energy customers are without power early Tuesday, down from a peak of 167,000 nearly 12 hours ago when severe storms caused widespread damage in Greater Cincinnati. Most of the outages are in Hamilton, Butler and Warren counties, according to the utility’s website.
BJ’s Wholesale Club recently announced that it is entering the Hoosier State with a new club planned for Noblesville, Ind. The Westborough, Mass.-based club, which reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings, said it will also open three additional clubs, to be located in New Albany, Ohio., Wayne, N.J.., and Midlothian, Va., as part of the next phase of its 2022 development plans. BJ's said the new locations will have a BJ’s gas station.
BROWNSBURG – Morgan County court documents reveal that a Brownsburg mother kept her house in such a disgusting state that her 8-year-old son “smelled of death” when his father picked him up. Indiana State Police discovered dead dogs inside and outside the house, stinking and/or rotting, with...
Visit Bloomington is partnering with Indiana Limestone Company to conduct a tour of the Empire Quarry as part of Limestone Month. On June 28, participants will experience the operations of the Empire Quarry hole — the site where the stone from the Empire State Building was extracted. “Limestone is...
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – A pickup truck hit and killed a man while he was crossing the road in Shelbyville. According to the Shelbyville Police Department, the incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of E. State Road 44. David Elliott, 75, was crossing from the south side of the road to the […]
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - If you're looking for something to do this weekend... you might consider heading over to Clark county, Illinois. News 10 spoke to organizers of two events happening... here's how you can check them out. This Friday in Marshall, you can take advantage of the farmer's market.
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Many residents could be impacted by rolling blackouts. These would only last about 30 minutes but could leave some people in a difficult position--with no power. Power companies do this to reserve grids like this one, which ends up having to work harder in higher temperatures.
