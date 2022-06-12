Linton's historic baseball season ends with tough loss at semi-state

( Cincinnati ) - Tuesday is the start of a heatwave in the Tri-State, and thousands of people in the Cincinnati area are heading into it with no electricity. Storms that rolled through Monday evening led to widespread power outages in the region. As of Tuesday morning, some 84,000 Duke Energy customers were blacked out. "It's definetly widespread. We haven't seen these outages, really, at this number in about ten years," said Sally Thelen with Duke Energy.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO