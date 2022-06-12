ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Linton's historic baseball season ends with tough loss at semi-state

WTHI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCenterville hit a walk-off base hit in the bottom...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Sarah Rowe named Second Team All-State

The Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association named Terre Haute South freshman Sarah Rowe Second Team All-State for singles. Rowe went 17-8 and advanced to the Final Four of the IHSAA singles tournament.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Hanna Burkhart named Second Team All-State

Sullivan junior Hanna Burkhart was named Second Team All-State by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association. Burkhart went 22-1 this year, setting a new school record for most wins by a number one singles player at Sullivan.
SULLIVAN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miners#Baseball#Sports
wbiw.com

State Road 37 is now open after an accident involving a semi

JUDAH – The southbound lanes of State Road 37 are now open. Southbound traffic on State Road 37 was delayed due to an accident involving a semi-tractor-trailer. The southbound lanes are blocked by the semi, with traffic stretching to the Lawrence County and Monroe County lines. Be sure to...
iheart.com

The Worst Outage in Ten Years

( Cincinnati ) - Tuesday is the start of a heatwave in the Tri-State, and thousands of people in the Cincinnati area are heading into it with no electricity. Storms that rolled through Monday evening led to widespread power outages in the region. As of Tuesday morning, some 84,000 Duke Energy customers were blacked out. "It's definetly widespread. We haven't seen these outages, really, at this number in about ten years," said Sally Thelen with Duke Energy.
CINCINNATI, OH
indyschild.com

5 Ideas for a Quick Summer Time Getaway in Indiana

School is out and there is no better time to pack up the kids and head out for a weekend getaway. Indianapolis’ central location puts us smack-dab in the middle of the action when it comes to family-friendly destinations. Here are just a few of our favorites:. Places in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Crews finish repairs to Knox County sinkhole

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Old Highway 41 is now open in north Knox County. The Indiana Department of Transportation was working to fix a sinkhole at the intersection of Highway 41. It opened up near the Purdue Extension office last week. Crews replaced a pipe underneath the road to...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s to Open Its First Club in Indiana

BJ’s Wholesale Club recently announced that it is entering the Hoosier State with a new club planned for Noblesville, Ind. The Westborough, Mass.-based club, which reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings, said it will also open three additional clubs, to be located in New Albany, Ohio., Wayne, N.J.., and Midlothian, Va., as part of the next phase of its 2022 development plans. BJ's said the new locations will have a BJ’s gas station.
FOX59

Truck hits, kills Shelbyville man on State Road 44

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – A pickup truck hit and killed a man while he was crossing the road in Shelbyville. According to the Shelbyville Police Department, the incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of E. State Road 44. David Elliott, 75, was crossing from the south side of the road to the […]
SHELBYVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy