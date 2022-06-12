ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham Stallions lose first game of the season, 17-15

By AJ Holliday
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Stallions lost its first game of the season Saturday to the Houston Gamblers, 17-15.

It’s the first win since Week 1 for the Gamblers (2-7). The Stallions (8-1) have already clinched the top spot in the South Division, as well as a trip to Canton, Ohio for the playoffs.

LEADING OFF: Braves, Phils keep winning, Melvin out

It was a defensive slug-fest in the first half as both teams only kicked field goals and at the break, the Gamblers led 9-6.

The offenses played better for both teams in the second half as quarterback J’Mar Smith, after getting called for intentional grounding in the end zone which resulted in a safety, found Adrian Hardy for a 33-yard touchdown to give the Stallions a 12-11 lead.

Houston would respond with a touchdown of its own in the fourth quarter, with quarterback Kenji Bahar throwing a 23-yard dime to Isaiah Zuber to regain the lead, 17-12.

Stallions would kick a field goal to make it a two-point game with 12:35 left in the fourth. And with 1:22 remaining and a chance to win late, Smith would throw an interception to Micah Abernathy to seal the deal.

The Stallions face the Tampa Bay Bandits at Legion Field on June 18 in the last game of the regular season. Kick off is scheduled for 3 p.m. on FOX.

