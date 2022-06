MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials at the Hungry Horse Reservoir are closely monitoring water levels, as this weekend is expected to bring more precipitation. “Right now we are about a little less than 8 feet from full pool at the Hungry Horse Dam, and we have been increasing releases so we don’t hit full pool, hopefully by the end of the month, and being able to preserve that space in a safe manner in Columbia Falls as best we can,” said Joel Fenolio, water management operations supervisor with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

HUNGRY HORSE, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO