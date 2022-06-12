ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Bad start dooms Otters in loss to Tennessee SC

By Tanner Cook
Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, the hole is too deep to climb out of. An auspicious start to Saturday’s USL League Two soccer game with Tennessee SC doomed Tri-Cities Otters FC in a 3-1 defeat at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. “The personality tonight was not one of a lot of fight and...

Johnson City Press

Ketron extends winning streaks with Lonesome Pine victory

John Ketron extended a trio of winning streaks Saturday night at Lonesome Pine Raceway. Following the disqualification of first-place finisher Alex Posey, the Kingsport driver captured the Pure 4 victory at the 3/8-mile asphalt oval. Ketron, the defending champion at Lonesome Pine, is now 2-for-2 on the season at the Coeburn, Virginia track.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Lady Warriors junior Baker first-team all-state pick in Class 2 softball

Junior Lexi Baker, who helped lead the Wise Central softball team to the first state quarterfinal berth in program history, was named to the VHSL Class 2 all-state first team on Tuesday. Two of Baker’s teammates, senior pitcher Bayleigh Allison and junior Taylor Cochran, were honored as all-state second-teamers.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Christopher Ryan Toomey

Christopher Ryan Toomey spent his 46 years on this earth with love and intentionality. Chris passed away unexpectedly in his home of a cardiovascular event on June 6, 2022. But his life will continue to impact the world in light of eternity through the innumerable lives he touched and invested in. Chris was the beloved son of Susie Kelly Toomey and Rick Toomey born on August 3, 1975. He attended Sullivan Central High School in Kingsport, Tennessee, and King University in Bristol, Tennessee where he played tennis and worked with the women’s volleyball team.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Richard Blevins added to Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame

BLOUNTVILLE — Richard Blevins’ aviation legacy will officially be enshrined in the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame. Blevins is the director of Northeast State Community College’s Aviation Technology Department and has been inducted into the hall of fame for his 43 years of “extraordinary leadership in aviation and aerospace,” the TAHF announced this week. According to the release, Northeast State is currently the only community college in Tennessee with FAA Part 147 Airframe and Powerplant certifications.
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 15

June 15, 1897: The Nashville American published three items of interest to local citizens. “Wash Crumley, of Johnson City, is visiting the Exposition. He thinks Nashville has no superior in many respects, especially in charming young ladies.”. “J. Cargille, of Johnson City, is stopping at 232 North Vine street...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Appalachian Fair

Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector. Officials announce 96th annual Appalachian Fair entertainment lineup. Country music artist Walker Hayes will take the main stage for the first night of entertainment....
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Leroy Brooks

ELIZABETHTON - Leroy Brooks, 95, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday June 11, 2022 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. He was born March 21, 1927, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Roy & Nellie Brewer Brooks. He was a graduate of Carter High School in Knoxville and East Tennessee State College Leroy had served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a retired Salesman with the USA News Paper, Asheville, NC. He had lived in Elizabethton for a number of years. In earlier years he owned a Antique Shop in Elizabethton. He also worked at Corner Nest Mall in Elizabethton. He was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Martha Brooks, a son: Ricky Dean Brooks, two sisters and two brothers.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Andy Hare to remain Sullivan East principal, Rafalowski announces

BLOUNTVILLE — Andy Hare will continue as principal of Sullivan East High School, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced Monday morning. The decision came after impassioned pleas from Patriot Nation parents and students to keep Hare during public comment at the June 6 board of education meeting. In addition,...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
David Strickland
Johnson City Press

ETSU students partner with Steele Creek Park

Before even arriving at Bristol’s Steele Creek Park, a recreation area spanning more than 2,220 acres of fields and forests, you can compile an impressive list of facts, figures and observations. You’ll notice that the park is home to over 200 species of birds, over 70 species of butterflies...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

This week's Covered Bridge Jam features The Dimestore Cowboys

ELIZABETHTON — This Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jams concert will feature the group The Dimestore Cowboys. Around 2005 James Brashears and Jason Shaffer worked together for a locally owned company when they realized that they shared a love for old country music. Brashears, born and raised in Middlesboro, Ky., had been recording some old gospel tunes in a local studio and shared some of the recordings with Shaffer. The two of them started joking around about the idea of writing country songs together and playing shows.
Johnson City Press

Terry Lynn Smith

WATAUGA - Terry Lynn Smith, 60, Watauga passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was a native of Bad Axe, Michigan and was a son of the late Charles and Anna White Smith. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Edward Smith.
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU to host 23rd Ulster-American Heritage Symposium

The 23rd meeting of the Ulster-American Heritage Symposium will be hosted by the Department of Appalachian Studies at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee, June 19-22. The symposium is co-sponsored by the Mellon Centre for Migration Studies, located at the Ulster-American Folk Park in Omagh, Northern Ireland. Part...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jack Arnold Jones

UNICOI - Jack Arnold Jones, 93, Unicoi, passed away peacefully in his sleep following a short illness at Governor's Bend Retirement and Assisted Living in Erwin, TN, Saturday morning, June 11, 2022. Mr. Jones was born on September 23, 1928, in Unicoi, TN to the late Mack Jones and Mabel McInturff Jones Renfro. Mr. Jones was a graduate of Unicoi Co. High School and lived in Johnson City, TN before returning to Unicoi in 1991 to enjoy retirement on the golf course at Buffalo Valley. He retired as Vice President in charge of sales after 45 years of service to Summers Hardware. Mr. Jones proudly served his country as a Corporal in the United States Army from November 1950 to October 1956.
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

Tenn. Senate resolution commemorates formation of Watauga Association

ELIZABETHTON — A beginning of a 250th anniversary celebration that will continue for the next eight years was marked on Friday at the start of the evening’s performance of the play “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals.”. State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and Rep. John Holsclaw,...
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

Mr. Joseph Donald Cass

JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Joseph Donald Cass, age 94, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Cass was born June 6, 1928, in Bristol, TN and the son of the late William Webster & Katherine Bunn Cass. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, John Cass, Jimmy Cass and Lewis Cass.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Darrell Smith Wright

JOHNSON CITY - Darrell Smith Wright, 89, of Johnson City, TN, passed peacefully away on Sunday, June 12th, 2022. Darrell was born in Bowling Green, Missouri in 1932. He was a graduate of Bowling Green High School. Darrell went on to the University of Missouri in 1960 to receive his BA in Political Science. He joined the Navy in 1956 and served in the Korean War on the USS. Destroyer Damato.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch Now: Chocolate Elegance continues the legacy

KINGSPORT — If you were to ask Paul and Sandy Vowell why they opted to buy the Kingsport business, Chocolate Elegance, their answer would be simple – chocolate makes people smile. “It puts a smile on everybody’s face.,” Paul Vowell, 58, said sitting in the store on a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Glenn Allen Olinger

HAMPTON - Glenn Allen Olinger, Hampton, passed away expectantly on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1948, the third son of Luther Ernest and Beulah (Barker) Olinger. Glenn graduated from Lynn View High School in Kingsport. Glenn lived his life in the Tri-cities area and had lived in Hampton and fished in Watauga Lake for the last 25 Years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry and his sister-in-law Mary Lee Olinger also preceded by his mother-in-law Louisa (#3) Whitehead and father-in-law Robert Whitehead. Glen retired from Fluor as a carpenter foreman and had enjoyed 11 years of retirement. Glenn is survived by his wife, Jean and one brother Ray Olinger, a niece Lisa (Eric) Stidham, a Grandniece Abby Stidham and a grandnephew Nathan Stidham, one step son Dusty (Lisa) mercer one granddaughter Haleigh Jean Mercer and his pup, Saltydog. Glenn had many wonderful friends and in laws Denise (Ken) Potter, Darrell (Judy) Whitehead and Mesha Whitehead. Per Glenn’s request there will be no formal services. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be sent to our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Harvey Burniston, Sr.

Harvey Burniston, Sr., 90, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2022, following a lengthy illness. He was born December 18, 1931 in Brookline, Massachusetts, son of the late Robert Sr. and Greta (Duncan) Burniston. Harvey attended Norfolk County Agricultural High School in Massachusetts and enlisted in the United States Air...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mary “Tom” Bateman

GATE CITY, VA -- Mary “Tom” Bateman, 85, unexpectantly went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2022. Mary Tom was born to Thomas A. Johnson & Mary Elrod Johnson Compton in Abingdon, Va. on Dec. 21, 1936. She had been a resident of Gate City since she was one year old. Mary Tom was a graduate of Shoemaker High School in Gate City, Va. where she was a member of both the basketball team and played trumpet in the band before graduating from there in 1954. She was an Insurance Agent for 20 years with the Daugherty-Kane Agency and retired as Town Treasurer of Gate City in 2002. Mary Tom was a very active member in the Gate City United Methodist Church her entire life up until her health prevented her from attending. She served the Lord she loved there as a faithful member of the choir, a youth leader, chairman of the board of trustees, active member of the The United Methodist Women serving as an officer on the district level, weekly prayer group, and the Snak Sak ministry she loved so much.
GATE CITY, VA

