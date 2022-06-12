Bad start dooms Otters in loss to Tennessee SC

HAMPTON - Glenn Allen Olinger, Hampton, passed away expectantly on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1948, the third son of Luther Ernest and Beulah (Barker) Olinger. Glenn graduated from Lynn View High School in Kingsport. Glenn lived his life in the Tri-cities area and had lived in Hampton and fished in Watauga Lake for the last 25 Years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry and his sister-in-law Mary Lee Olinger also preceded by his mother-in-law Louisa (#3) Whitehead and father-in-law Robert Whitehead. Glen retired from Fluor as a carpenter foreman and had enjoyed 11 years of retirement. Glenn is survived by his wife, Jean and one brother Ray Olinger, a niece Lisa (Eric) Stidham, a Grandniece Abby Stidham and a grandnephew Nathan Stidham, one step son Dusty (Lisa) mercer one granddaughter Haleigh Jean Mercer and his pup, Saltydog. Glenn had many wonderful friends and in laws Denise (Ken) Potter, Darrell (Judy) Whitehead and Mesha Whitehead. Per Glenn’s request there will be no formal services. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be sent to our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

HAMPTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO