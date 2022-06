WENATCHEE — Six out of 10 residents in the Wenatchee Valley have considered leaving the area due to limited housing supply and increasing costs. That’s a key finding from a new survey of more than 1,500 people by the Our Valley Our Future community group. The survey found 62 percent of respondents said they’ve considered relocating in the last two years due to housing price and availability. Among people 18 to 34 years old, that figure rises to 73 percent.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO