GLENDALE, Calif. - Glendale Police are searching for a group of thieves they say ransacked a local apartment, and are asking for the public's help to identify them. The robbery happened back on May 26, that's when officers say four people broke into an apartment on the 300 block of N. Belmont Street through a kitchen window. Police say the suspects tore apart a bedroom in the apartment, stealing two passports and a small safe.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO